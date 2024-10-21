We learned the coaching staff helped pick the rosters the week before with multiple tryouts. While most of the kids were seniors they also had a bunch of underclassmen in the event. Suny Old Westbury hosted the games, and the bleachers quickly filled up Saturday night for the boy's game.

The 14th Annual Alzheimer’s All-Star Basketball Classic is a chance for the best prospects in Long Island to compete against each other. This event is run by Gordon Thomas, who played for St. Johns and was drafted by the Knicks. He honors his father, who passed away from Alzheimer's, with two games featuring the best of Suffolk and Nassau County. Here’s a recap of the Boys' matchup.

The first bucket came from 6’5” SG Brandon Torres (St. Dominic HS, NY ’25) for Nassau, Suffolk scored, both teams traded buckets. Nassau hit a triple, they scored inside and then after some Suffolk minutes, Torres got back-to-back buckets. They led the game 13-4, Suffolk had a nice 7-0 run, and Nassau answered. But 6’1” PG Carter Wilson (Bayshore HS, NY ’25) converted an and1. Baldwin's 6’3” F Gabe Phillips (Baldwin HS, NY ’25) finished a layup, and Suffolk missed. Phillips scored again, Suffolk hit a shot, but Nassau quickly answered.

Suffolk had back-to-back scores, and Phillips got behind the defense for two. Each team traded free throws and the big man from Suffolk put back an offensive rebound. The 6’2” SG Hank Williams (Lawrence Woodmere Academy, NY ’27) canned a three, and Suffolk scored inside. Williams hit another three, Suffolk missed, Nassau scored on the break then took a huge charge. They hit another three and got a stop then Torres knocked down corner three to take a 39-28 lead.

The Suffolk team got an easy layup, Torres drilled a deep three, Suffolk hit a jumper then a three, and after a big block scored again. Nassau missed, Suffolk hit free throws, Nassau answered but 6’4” SG Dell Mance (Knox School, NY ’26) went on a 5-0 run before Nassau knocked down a deep three. Suffolk hit two free throws, Phillips got loose for two, Mance scored, Nassau hit a three, and after a Suffolk miss Phillips scored again. Suffolk missed after a timeout. Nassau had a huge and 1 slam but Suffolk scored right before the half to cut Nassau's lead to 57-51.

The second half was a war between both squads as they pushed each other to the wire. Nassau had lost their lead but hit a massive three to take it back at the 3:16 mark. They led 97-96 when Wilson made a free throw for Suffolk. Phillips got by the defense again for a score. Suffolk made both free throws to tie it back up at 99 points. Nassau missed some free throws, but Phillips converted 1. Suffolk missed a layup, Phillips scored again, and Wilson answered with a tough bucket. Suffolk had to foul, Nassau went 1/2 and Wilson got fouled but only made 1.

Nassau had a brutal turnover, Wilson stormed to the hoop, and he got by everyone for two to take the lead. Suffolk led 104-103 but Nassau drew a foul and calmly knocked down both free throws in the final seconds to get the lead back. They stopped Suffolk as the time ran out collecting a nice victory.

Phillip was named MVP after finishing with 17 points. Torres had a game-high 20 points, and Williams added 14 points. Wilson and Mance had 16 points apiece for Suffolk.