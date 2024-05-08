The CHSAA Basketball Evaluation Committee met to establish the divisions and schedules for the 2024-2025 CHSAA basketball season. After much discussion and a thorough review of each member school, here are the results of that meeting:

“B” Division:

All Hallows, Cardinal Spellman, Cathedral Prep, Cristo Rey Brooklyn, Kennedy Catholic, Regis, and Sacred Heart

Each team will play the rest of the division twice for a total of 12 league games.

“A” Division:

Fordham Prep, LaSalle, McClancy, Salesian, St. Edmund’s, St. John’s Prep, and Xavier, with Farrell, Moore Catholic, and St. Joseph by the Sea

Each team will play the rest of the division twice plus one game against Farrell, Moore Catholic, and St. Joseph by the Sea for a total of 15 league games. Farrell, Moore Catholic and St. Joseph by the Sea will continue to play the rest of the division once and each other twice for a total of 11 league games.

“AA” Division:

BQ: Archbishop Molloy, Bishop Loughlin, Christ the King, Holy Cross, Nazareth, St. Francis Prep, Xaverian

NY: Archbishop Stepinac, Cardinal Hayes, Iona Prep, Msgr. Scanlan, Mount St. Michael, St. Raymond with St. Peter's

Every team will play the teams in their own division twice and like last year, there will be 4 crossover games. Everyone will play the three teams they did not play last year plus one game that the league will pick. St. Peter's will play the six Archdiocesan teams once and their crossover games for a total of 10 games. Like last year, the NY division will play 15 league games and the BQ division will play 16 league games.



