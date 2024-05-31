South Shore Star Adds New ACC Offer
The 2025 New York class has started to heat up over the last few months on the AAU scene. Those familiar with our work will know that, in comparison to 2024, star power is declining, but depth is turning out to be impressive. One of the prospects we love in the new senior class is 6’10” Wing Asher Elson (South Shore HS, NY ’25) who received a new offer from Georgia Tech.
The Vikings last season had a tremendous run and a big part of their deep playoff push was because of Elson. While he took a few games to get his footing he exploded after that becoming one of the best scorers and prospects in the PSAL. Elson went from being a highly skilled project into an offensive juggernaut seemingly overnight. His coaching staff pushed him to the next level. He puts in serious work, and he wants to be great, he + understands what it takes to be the guy.
We have seen Elson plenty of times this year and we’re confident he is a top 100 player in the class of 2025. His blend of athleticism, shooting, size, wingspan, potential, IQ and shot creation are exactly what you want in a high-major prospect. There are a few things we know he has to tighten up over the offseason but he will easily be one of our favorites for PSAL Player of the year next season. He has been sensational with the Gauchos program putting up big numbers and catching a lot of attention, recruitment-wise.
The Yellow Jackets have already secured a commitment from 4-star 6’5” SG Brandon Stores Jr. (St. Raymond HS, NY ‘25) who is playing with Elson on the circuit. They also have another shooting guard committed but we know they would love to bring in Elson. While it would be an awesome pairing, GT fans will have to wait, as Elson seems no where near ready for his decision. We wish them good luck against St. Johns, UAB, Illinois, Fordham, Creighton and Syracuse who all have offered already. Elson should continue to gain suitors as the rest of the Power 5 programs get to see him.