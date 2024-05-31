The 2025 New York class has started to heat up over the last few months on the AAU scene. Those familiar with our work will know that, in comparison to 2024, star power is declining, but depth is turning out to be impressive. One of the prospects we love in the new senior class is 6’10” Wing Asher Elson (South Shore HS, NY ’25) who received a new offer from Georgia Tech.

The Vikings last season had a tremendous run and a big part of their deep playoff push was because of Elson. While he took a few games to get his footing he exploded after that becoming one of the best scorers and prospects in the PSAL. Elson went from being a highly skilled project into an offensive juggernaut seemingly overnight. His coaching staff pushed him to the next level. He puts in serious work, and he wants to be great, he + understands what it takes to be the guy.