"We are thrilled at NXTPRO to announce our exclusive collaboration with PUMA, showcasing the PRO16 and NXT Leagues, “said NXTPRO President Matt Reynolds. “This partnership promises unparalleled exposure for our high school and middle school athletes. It not only elevates the game for players and coaches, but also offers transformative opportunities within basketball and beyond."

Somerville, MA – September 5th, 2023 – NXTPRO and the PRO16 circuit, one of the nation’s largest basketball grassroots platforms and shoe circuits, announced today a partnership with PUMA Hoops. In accordance, PUMA will become the official partner and outfitter of all NXTPRO camps and circuits. This includes providing all players with PUMA’s latest performance footwear and apparel, in addition to PUMA’s logo being prominently featured on all league materials.

Within this partnership PUMA HOOPS and NXTPRO will focus on providing access to PUMA’s industry leading performance footwear technology, NITRO, to all players within the NXTPRO network. PUMA’s All-Pro NITRO features full length NITRO™ SQD foam, a combination of a soft inner layer of NITRO™ foam for cushioning and a firm outer layer of NITRO™ foam providing explosive energy return for quicker first steps while attacking the basket. While offering industry leading step in comfort for optimal support and stability throughout the entire game. Already lauded as one of the best basketball shoes of 2023 by WearTesters, The All-Pro NITRO will also be worn by key PUMA Hoops ambassadors such as Kyle Kuzma, Deandre Ayton, and Marcus Smart throughout the upcoming NBA Season.

Marcus Smart, a fellow PUMA athlete, NBA Defensive player of the year with the Boston Celtics, and current guard for the Memphis Grizzlies states, "this partnership is a huge step forward for the NXTPRO League. I'm excited that my YounGameChanger team will be playing in one of the premier grassroots circuits in the country giving all our players a chance to be seen by the nation’s best college coaches." Smart’s youth team will be participating within the PRO16 League in their upcoming season.”

In addition to the already established NXTPRO camps and circuits, the partnership will allow PUMA to provide additional athlete services within the grassroots space including exploration into women’s grassroots, elite camps, and further marketing partnerships.

ABOUT NXTPRO:

NXTPRO operates over 35 tournaments throughout the year, featuring more than 15,000 players from across the US and beyond, and over 19 of the top 150 players in the country.

NXTPRO and PRO16 are the leading youth basketball development platform. The company provides players with a comprehensive training program that includes individual skill development, team training, and game play. PRO16 is committed to helping players reach their full potential on and off the court.

PUMA



PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.