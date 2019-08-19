BROOKLYN, NY- After losing to The Patrick School in last year's Conrad McRae Youth League championship game it was all about revenge and getting the job this time for Prep 4 Prep, a team comprised of New York natives who have left the state for their high school years.

If revenge was what they wanted then revenge was what they got as a big second half performance from C.J. Robinson (Westminster, CT '20) allowed him to win MVP honors and lead Prep 4 Prep back from a 4-point halftime deficit to take the 34-32 victory.

Early on it looked as if the size of The Patrick School was going to be too much as the Jersey power was getting a dominant effort from Adama Sanogo '21, a 6'9" junior big who recently transferring in from Our Savior New American on Long Island, along with Muhammed Sow '20 whose length and defensive presence inside was disallowing the Prep 4 Prep guards to attack and get to the rim.

The deficit for Prep 4 Prep looked as if it was going to be 8 heading into the half, but a couple late baskets in the final 30 seconds from Brandon Weston (Morgan Park, IL '20) allowed them to chip away and get a bit closer to make it 20-16 at the break in favor of the New Jersey high school power.

Momentum may have looked as if it shifted in those closing first half seconds but that ended up not ringing true as the final half of play began as Jayden Pierre '22 was able to slice through the defense and score the first 4 to push the Patrick School lead back up to 24-16 as Prep 4 Prep went cold not scoring for nearly the first 8 minutes of the second half.

The drought was broken up by Robinson who was able to take his defender on one on one and get to the rim and finish while getting fouled. He let out a bit of a scream before making the FT and that seemed to get everyone on Prep 4 Prep going as Robinson himself would score 4 more and then it was a spin move in the lane by Myles Foster (The Brooks School, MA '20) around a pair of bigger defenders to give Prep 4 Prep the 25-24 lead with 4:42 to go.