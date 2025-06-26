New Offer for 2026 Stock Riser

Mingo's stock ascension crescendoed during the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp. With an array of surges to the rim, crafty and off-handed finishes through traffic and contact, and a slick off-the-dribble scoring arsenal, Mingo prospered. Mingo averaged 24 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds through the multi-day event, which included a plethora of high-major coaches in attendance.

Opening up a dependable outside shot and cementing it as a finer point of his hardwood trade was a crucial element of his growth. Like his older brother, Kayden Mingo (now a freshman at Penn State ) before him, Mingo has developed a flair for the big shot.

This time, it was 6-foot-5 LuHi guard and national stock riser Dylan Mingo (Long Island, NY '26) adding the Wolfpack to a growing list. The Class of 2026 guard has undergone a major transformation these past seven months, operating offense with a purity of vision and enhancing his all-around scoring repertoire.

As they continue to tap into the regal New York recruiting real estate, NC State has made yet another offer to a blossoming prospect.

The big guard illuminated his readiness for a ramped-up leadership role at national superpower LuHi next season with his play on the PSA Cardinals. During the EYBL event in Memphis against Team Herro, Mingo scored 31 points, grabbed 10 points, doled out four assists, and had two steals.

The quickness of his shot release and his knack for sticking 3-pointers on the move were evident in that one. Mingo's hard slashing, crafty style in permeating the teeth of the defense, throwing fakes which defenders bite on, and above-the-rim finishing was also evident.

Harvesting new talent while players such as Mingo will have loftier expectations than ever before, LuHi will have to fill the void left by the aforementioned Kayden Mingo as well as blurrish quick point guard Nigel James (Marquette) and prolific scoring wing Kiyan Anthony (Syracuse).

Learning from his brother, Kayden, who was instrumental in leading amid heightened pressure moments with poised shot making and confrontational one-on-one defense, Dylan Mingo is well schooled on the challenges.

A long guard capable of sitting down on smaller guards and instigating live-ball turnovers, Mingo will be the spirit of LuHi's hellfire defensive attack.

He picked up an offer from UConn in the immediate aftermath of his performance at NBPA Top 100 Camp, as he took home MVP honors. Mingo also holds offers from North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Syracuse, Southern California, Alabama, Illinois, Texas A&M, and a laundry list of others.

NC State's new staff under Will Wade has sustained considerably strong ties to the local New York area. And, they are wasting nary a minute of New York aggressively pursuing the high school market. NC State recently offered Stepinac's 2026 guard Jasiah Jervis and Mingo's LuHi teammate, Class of 2027 6-foot-8 forward Moussa Kamissoko.