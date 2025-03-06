Mt.Sinai pulls away from Bayport-Bluepoint

Bayport struggled early but found life behind 5’10” PG Dylan Craig (Bayport Bluepoint, NY ’25) . The Bayport guard drained a deep three and then attacked the rim, drawing contact and finishing for an and-one. His late scoring surge fueled an 18-6 Bayport run to close the half, cutting what was once a double-digit Sinai lead to just one, 37-36, at the break.

MOUNT SINAI, NY - Dominic Penzello (Mount Sinai HS, NY ’25) put on a performance for the ages, the 6’2” shooting guard poured in 43 points as Mt. Sinai pulled away in the second half for a 85-65 victory over Bayport-Bluepoint. Penzello set the tone early, scoring from all over the court. He hit a quick jumper to open the game, followed by a tough finish inside.

The second half, however, belonged to Penzello. He came out firing, scoring on back-to-back possessions before stepping into a deep three that ignited a Sinai surge. 6'6" F Bryan Vales (Mt Sinai HS, NY '26) scored at will inside, and Penzello followed with another tough finish. The run grew to 15-3, then 18-3 after Penzello drilled a long three from beyond the arc, pushing his total to 25.

Bayport had no answers. Penzello continued his assault, scoring on a putback, then another three to stretch the lead to 20. By the time the third quarter ended, Mt. Sinai had outscored Bayport 25-5 in the period, turning a tight game into a blowout.

Craig did everything he could to keep Bayport in it, drilling another deep three and attacking the basket. He finished with a team high 34 points, but it wasn’t enough. Penzello wasn’t finished either—he hit two more from deep in the fourth, giving him a career high 43 as Sinai cruised to victory.

Mt. Sinai’s dominant third quarter proved to be the difference, as they outscored Bayport 25-5. Penzello’s 43 points led the way, with Bryan Vales adding 18 points and 13 rebounds. Mount Sinai advances to face Southampton on Tuesday at Farmingdale State College.



