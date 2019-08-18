BROOKLYN, NY – Eight games took place on Saturday during the playoffs of the Conrad McRae Youth League at Dean Street Park. More interesting than the results are the rise and of teams that have lurked in the background but have proven to be dangerous.

Nazareth takes out Bedford Academy, 54 – 46

Jaqai Murray (M. Wingate)

Buoyed by the play of T.J. Morris ‘21, Naz held off a hard charging Bedford Academy squad spearhead by the play of Jaylen Gilmore ‘20. While B.A wrestled the lead away from the Kingmen late in the first half, Nazareth bounced back to maintain a 25 – 18 advantage at the half. Bedford Academy was fiercely competitive as the second half got underway. Ethan Edwards ‘20 and Gilmore turn the game into a nail biter as they once again took the lead early in the half. Big boy ball and a balanced attack would eventually save the day for Naz as forwards Jaqai Murray ‘21, Ziare Wells ‘21 and Tymel Stevenson ‘21 weighed in heavy in the paint. Additional fire power provided by PG Dontae Prescott ‘21 put the final nail in Bedford academy’s coffin. Murray and Morris paced Nazareth with 14 points apiece. Edwards led Bedford Academy with 13 points. The Kingsmen will play St. Patrick (NJ) in the semifinals after advancing past St. Raymond, 74 - 63. The New Jersey squad knocked off Jefferson in the quarterfinals, 54 - 43

Xaverian advances past Westinghouse, 59 -55

Nick Folk & Shawn Fulcher (M. Wingate)