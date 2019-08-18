Conrad McRae Quarterfinal Recaps
BROOKLYN, NY – Eight games took place on Saturday during the playoffs of the Conrad McRae Youth League at Dean Street Park. More interesting than the results are the rise and of teams that have lurked in the background but have proven to be dangerous.
Nazareth takes out Bedford Academy, 54 – 46
Buoyed by the play of T.J. Morris ‘21, Naz held off a hard charging Bedford Academy squad spearhead by the play of Jaylen Gilmore ‘20. While B.A wrestled the lead away from the Kingmen late in the first half, Nazareth bounced back to maintain a 25 – 18 advantage at the half.
Bedford Academy was fiercely competitive as the second half got underway. Ethan Edwards ‘20 and Gilmore turn the game into a nail biter as they once again took the lead early in the half. Big boy ball and a balanced attack would eventually save the day for Naz as forwards Jaqai Murray ‘21, Ziare Wells ‘21 and Tymel Stevenson ‘21 weighed in heavy in the paint. Additional fire power provided by PG Dontae Prescott ‘21 put the final nail in Bedford academy’s coffin.
Murray and Morris paced Nazareth with 14 points apiece. Edwards led Bedford Academy with 13 points. The Kingsmen will play St. Patrick (NJ) in the semifinals after advancing past St. Raymond, 74 - 63. The New Jersey squad knocked off Jefferson in the quarterfinals, 54 - 43
Xaverian advances past Westinghouse, 59 -55
The clippers may have lost a few pieces but they proved to be resilient as they topped a determined Westinghouse team. While the Xaverian guard tandem of Nick Folk ‘21 and Shawn Fulcher ‘21 to be a lethal brew late in the game, Westinghouse proved they were in it to try to win as Elijah Need ‘21 put in an offensive display capped off by a buzzer beating bucket that gave them a 30 – 25 lead at the half.
Xaverian cam out blitzing in the second half led by Fulcher who went nuclear on offense. Early in the half, Westinghouse gave up the lead but the play of Ebenezer Ofei ‘21 kept them in the game. The lead seesawed briefly but with 3:07 left to play, the Clippers were up by six. To its credit, Westinghouse pulled to within a point with 2 minute left in regulation but missed free throws eventually sealed their fate.
Fulcher was the high scorer for Xaverian with 22 points with Folk adding 14 points. Ofei led Westinghouse with 17 points. In the semifinals, the Clippers will face Prep for Prep, who beat John Bowne 56 – 28 in the quarters.