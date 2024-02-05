MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY – Losing two of their last four games, the Royals of Christ the King have been hurting. Their go-to-guy, 6’6” Dwayne Pierce ‘24 has been out for three games with an elbow injury. Head coach Joe Arbitello was serving the second day of a two-game mandatory league suspension due to an ejection that occurred during a loss versus Nazareth. On top of that, they were about to face off against a hungry team from Brooklyn that wanted some revenge in this rematch.

But often times a wounded animal is at its most dangerous. On Sunday, CTK hosted the Xaverian Clippers and beat them wire to wire, 60 – 39.