2GZ’s Eye the iS8/Nike 40 chip
SOUTH JAMAICA, NY – The 40th annual iS8/Nike Spring HS Classic got underway and the defending champion, Rundown showed up and showed out in the opening weeks undefeated. In the third week of the tournament, it was a former champion 2G’s to show and prove that they’ve next.
On Saturday, in a throwback to the days when teams came to the party stacked with #1 hits, 2GZ’s came to the dance fully loaded with Division I talent. Not figuratively but literally.
After a slow start verses a team, ironically called “We Got Next” and sliding behind by a point, 2GZ’s put on the after burners and smoked “We Got Net”, 64 – 47. Earlier in the day 2GZ’z walloped Sniper’s Legacy.
According to their coaches touted top tier lineup at included LaSalle bound "Deuce" Jones, Texas A&M recruit Andre Mills, Ker Teng who’s headed to Michigan State, Iowa State commit Dwayne Pierce and uncommitted Chandler Watt
I appears the 2GZ’s has chip on their shoulder, but Rundown’s chip is equally as large.
FIRE WORKS when these un-defeated's play.