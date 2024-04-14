SOUTH JAMAICA, NY – The 40th annual iS8/Nike Spring HS Classic got underway and the defending champion, Rundown showed up and showed out in the opening weeks undefeated. In the third week of the tournament, it was a former champion 2G’s to show and prove that they’ve next.

On Saturday, in a throwback to the days when teams came to the party stacked with #1 hits, 2GZ’s came to the dance fully loaded with Division I talent. Not figuratively but literally.