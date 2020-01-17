BROOKLYN, NY- With a couple of important and intriguing PSAL Brooklyn AA contests on the schedule for Thursday we at NYCHoops.net decided to do what anyone in our position would do, get to them both. At 5pm there was a battle between Canarsie and Brooklyn Collegiate, while at 6:30pm less than two miles down the road it was South Shore playing host to Thomas Jefferson. Two games, two miles, one day. Was it doable? We weren't sure but we certainly were going to find out.

Canarsie Shocks Brooklyn Collegiate, 77 - 66

Alpha Bah & A'Mag Tate (M. Libert)

As we headed into the Chiefs gym there was a noticeable absence for the Lions as star guard Majesty Johnson '20 was in street clothes sitting out this one for undisclosed reasons, though it wasn't due to an injury. Seeing Johnson out gave un-ranked Canarsie head coach Jake Edwards even more confidence than he already had that his Chiefs team would get the victory in this one understanding that now the game plan was very, very simple. "Anytime you see one of the premier point guards not in uniform against you I think you have to like your chances a little more so I said to our team we are going to press them and then we are going to press them some more, for the entire game," Edwards said. The pressure early on led to a number of turnovers that had NYCHoops.net #5 ranked Brooklyn Collegiate on their heels, and with Alpha Bah '21 connecting on 5 three's in the opening half and 17 points it was Canarsie in control at the break leading 41-28 over the Lions. Even with Johnson out for Brooklyn Collegiate it was a shooting display from the outside form Canarsie that even a full strength Lions team would've struggled to contain. Canarsie scored 41 first half points with its star guard and second leading scorer in the Brooklyn AA in A'Mag Tate '20 struggling, but while he wasn't connecting with his shot in the early going he said that he was making his presence felt facilitating the offense and getting everyone else involved, especially Bah who had the hot hand in the early going. Tate wasn't going to be held back for long though as he had 11 points in the third quarter to start to get the hot hand himself, with the senior noting that Brooklyn Collegiate could hold him in check for a half, but a whole game was too much to ask for. "I wasn't going good in the first half so I had to make sure I things going the way I knew my team would need in the second half," Tate said. "They couldn't hold me down that long." It was still a 13 point lead going to the fourth for Canarsie, and while Brooklyn Collegiate on a couple of occasions got the deficit in the final stanza down to 9 behind the perimeter touch of freshmen sensation Jahmere Tripp '23, and the inside play of Jaylin Anderson '20, it was Tate with an answer for the Chiefs every time. Bah and Tate each had 27 points apiece to lead Canarsie as they were able to withstand every run thrown at them, and for the first time this season control the game late as the Chiefs led from start to finish to grab a big 77-66 victory over Brooklyn Collegiate. Losing to Canarsie means back to back losses now in Brooklyn AA play for the Lions after they fell on Tuesday at home to Eagle Academy II, and while it’s a loss that will sting for them on the flip side it's a win that can really build momentum for a Chiefs team that a year ago was still in the PSAL A Division. Coming together as a unit is all Edwards wanted from his team at the start of the season believing that if they were able to do that the results would follow, and with things now looking up for Canarsie it's Edwards thinking even bigger things could be ahead for a Chiefs team shocking not just the Brooklyn AA, but New York City basketball overall. "We are still growing and still learning each other and what we are capable of but I think we can really do big things here down the stretch," Edwards said with a big smile. "The potential for us now is big and I'm excited to see what we can do."

South Shore Takes Down Thomas Jefferson, 100 - 96 in 2OT's

Marcus Burnett & Dontae Prescott (M. Libert)