NYCHoops - The CHSAA speaks on the upcoming H.S. season

On Tuesday evening, NYCHoops.net spoke with a Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) official on the state of the upcoming high school basketball season during the Covid-19 pandemic. Silent since March, some unanswered questions were finally addressed.

“The situation is very simple," said CHSAA basketball chairman Paul Gilvary. “New York State has mandated that basketball is considered high risk and not permitted.” Because of this determination by NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, high school basketball is in a holding pattern until it is allowed to take off.

Gilvary was cautiously optimistic saying, ideally if the Governor made the decision in November and lowered the basketball status to low or moderate risk, basketball could resume by Thanksgiving with playoffs beginning in the first Sunday of March. “It’s wait and see.”