Stepinac Drags Down Jefferson

BROOKLYN, NY – On Sunday, LIU was packed four levels high to witness the CHSAA vs PSAL Championship. In one corner, the defending champion Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders stood at the ready representing White Plains. In the other corner, there was the home team, the Thomas Jefferson Orange Wave.

From the tip-off, the Wave shot out the box like a cannon with an obvious plan to get up and down the court quick, fast and in a hurry. The Crusaders counter would be to run a measured game that was under the speed limit. While the up-tempo game is more fun to watch, Stepinac would stay the course and withstand a late game thunderstorm en route to a 69 – 67 victory.

Danny Carbuccia held it down in the opening quarter, netting ten of his 15 points, giving the Crusaders a 5-point lead going into the second quarter. Although Jefferson had a balanced attack offensively, Stepinac’s length bothered them with players like Adonis Ratliff and Hassan Koureissi clogging the paint and blocking shots. At the half, the Orange Wave trailed, 30 – 24.