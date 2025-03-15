St. John’s Mauls Marquette to reach Final Game (Photo by St Johns MBB)

NEW YORK— The air inside Madison Square Garden was electric, the stakes sky-high. The Big East semifinal clash between St. John’s and Marquette had all the makings of a classic. And for the first eight minutes, it looked like the Golden Eagles were about to run the Red Storm off the court. Kam Jones came out blazing. He drilled three after three, cutting through St. John’s defense like a hot knife through butter. Marquette was rolling, up 24-9 at the 12:42 mark, and their confidence was palpable. Every shot seemed to find the bottom of the net. St. John’s, usually so aggressive and composed, looked rattled. The Garden crowd, waiting for something to cheer about, sat in stunned silence. But Rick Pitino’s team doesn’t break. They bend, they adjust, and then they strike. Marquette had its moment. It came fast and furious. But the Golden Eagles forgot one thing—this Red Storm team is built for war.

The Patience of a Champion Even down 15, St. John’s never panicked. They dug in, focused on their defensive rotations, and waited for Marquette’s early barrage to cool. Slowly but surely, the tide began to turn. Kadary Richmond slashed through the lane for an easy layup. Then, Zuby Ejiofor, the man who would own the night, got an offensive board and muscled up a putback. A stop. Then another. Richmond again, finding Simeon Wilcher in the corner—bang! Three-pointer. The Garden woke up. Marquette’s shots, so fluid and effortless in the opening stretch, suddenly weren’t falling. The Red Storm tightened the clamps, with Richmond and RJ Luis Jr. smothering the perimeter and cutting off driving lanes. Every Marquette possession became a battle. By halftime, St. John’s had whittled the deficit down to just two, 37-35. The crowd could sense it. The Johnnies weren’t done. They were just getting started.

Zuby Ejiofor Takes Over The second half was The Zuby Ejiofor Show. The big man was everywhere. He bullied Marquette in the paint, collecting rebounds like they were his birthright. He finished around the rim with precision, using a mix of power and footwork that left defenders helpless. He owned the glass, securing second-chance points and keeping the Red Storm’s momentum surging. Marquette had no answer for him. None. Ejiofor poured in a career-high 33 points, the most in a Big East semifinal since Kemba Walker’s legendary 2011 run. He snagged nine rebounds, hit 11-of-12 free throws, and dominated the paint in ways Marquette simply couldn’t stop. Coach Shaka Smart, shaking his head postgame, acknowledged the turning point: "Sometimes when you get an early lead, it's like fool’s gold. Zuby was terrific today, and St. John's turned the tables on us after we had the momentum and control for the first 8 minutes." Pitino: “These Guys Don’t Panic” Pitino has seen a lot in his career, but even he couldn’t help but praise his team’s relentless effort: “These guys don’t panic. It was almost a 5-star performance tonight. Unbelievable leadership. Aaron dove for every loose ball. And Zuby was everything to the guys in the huddle. They are all about the team.” Aaron Scott was a force of nature, constantly diving for loose balls and securing extra possessions. But the defensive anchors were Kadary Richmond and RJ Luis Jr. Richmond played a masterclass in on-ball defense, cutting off drives and forcing Marquette into tough shots late in the shot clock. Luis Jr. shadowed Kam Jones, making sure his early fire didn’t reignite in the second half. The two were the backbone of a defensive clinic that completely shut down Marquette’s offensive flow.