Here’s a quick recap of all four of the Suffolk Class AA Quarterfinals that took Friday night. Let’s look.

Smithtown West takes down North Babylon, 59-49

The Bulls were without their captain 6’7” Adelphi commit Pat Burke ‘23 but still managed to be dominant defensively in the first half. They were forcing the Bulldogs into bad possessions and turnovers plus got a great performance from 6’1” G Jack Melore ‘24. Smithtown West lead 33-16 at the half and despite a solid quarter from North Babylon it wasn’t enough to get into single digits. Melore and company put together a strong effort in the fourth to cap off the victory. Melore finished with a team high 15 for the Bulls while 6” G Daniel Blake-Watson ‘24 had 20 in the loss for North Babylon.

Brentwood upsets Bayshore, 47-41

Bayshore won the first quarter 14-6 then the second 10-9. 6” PG Michael Samuda (Bayshore ‘23) was draining threes and finding teammates as it looked like the Marauders were taking this one. 6’4” Marquese Dennis (Brentwood ‘24) decided the Indians were not going down without a fight. He was able to hit some big threes, grab rebounds and even finish on the break. Brentwood made up some distance after winning the third 16-11. Samuda and company tried to hold the lead but got cold in the fourth while Brentwood took off. Dennis kept scoring as the Indians took the lead after a few tough buckets and stops. They dominated the fourth causing miss after miss and Brentwood came out on top 47-41. The Indians were led by Dennis who was fantastic finishing with 19 points and 14 rebounds. This loss was tough for Bayshore who had an excellent season but came up short Samuda lead the Marauders with 15 points.

Bellport over Northport, 60-56

Bellport got off to a blazing start in the first quarter lead by their leader 6’2” PG Samir Bell ‘23 who was on fire. They took a 21-9 lead into the second where Northport started to fight back. The Tigers put a ton of effort into slowing down Bell and got a few big hoops from 6’3” Drew Miller ‘23. They cut the lead to 3 going into the second half and then won the third 21-18. Northport’s offense really started to click including a couple of big threes. When it looked as if the Tigers were going to pull off the upset the Clippers answered every time. Bell just refused to lose and will Bellport over the top. He really was impressive finishing with a game high 26 while Miller was the high man for the Tigers 19 points.

Commack beats William Floyd, 58-34

Floyd got off to a nice 12-9 lead after the first quarter where they had some success against Commack’s defense. The Cougars bounced back in the second lead by 6’1” PG Nick Waga ‘24 who was started connecting on some shots. Commack’s defense really picked up as well as Floyd only had 5 points in the quarter. The Colonials continued to struggle offensively after being outscored 18-10. Waga and company were heating up and WF really had no answer. Cougars defense was just too strong as they really pulled away in the fourth quarter leaving no doubt. While the defense of Commack probably was the player of the game Waga was great as well ending up with 23 points.

What’s Next

2/21 #3 Bellport will take on #7 Brentwood

At Longwood Hs 5PM

2/21 #1 Smithtown West plays #4 Commack

At Longwood Hs 7:30PM



