Section XI Playoff Matchups
The Playoff matchups are all set for Section XI who runs Suffolk County Basketball. These games begin as soon as Monday and give great opportunities for the prospects of Long Island to get exposure. Let’s take a look at both brackets and get you up to date.
Class AA
2/14
Commack (17-3) #4 seed will host
Sachem East (11-9) #13 @5PM
William Floyd (15-5) #5 seed will host
HillsEast (11-9) #12 @4PM
Northport (15-5) #6 seed will host
Centereach (13-7) #11 @5PM
Brentwood (13-7) #7 seed will host
Smithtown East (14-6) #10 @5PM
North Babylon (13-7) #8 seed will host
Sachem North (14-6) #9 @4PM
SmithtownWest, Bayshore and Bellport have secured 1st Rd Byes
Class A
2/13
Wyandanch (12-6) #4 seed will host
Sayville (10-10) #13 @5PM
West Babylon (13-6) #5 seed will host
Harborfields (13-7) #12 seed @5PM
Comsewogue (15-5) #6 seed will host
Hauppauge (8-11) #11 seed @5PM
Amityville (12-8) #7 seed will host
Hampton Bays (15-5) #10 @5PM
Bayport BluePoint (14-6) #8 seed will host
Deer Park (11-9) #9 @4PM
KingsPark, EastHampton and Mt. Sinai all secured 1st Rd Byes
Class B
2/10
Babylon (10-7) #2 seed will host
Mattituck (9-8) #3 @4:30PM
Winner will play Southampton #1 (16-4) 2/15 @St. Joes College 7:30PM for B Title
Class C
2/15
Pierson (13-7) #1 seed will play
Port Jefferson #2 (8-12) @St. Joe’s College 5:30PM for Class C Title
Class D
2/11
Smithtown Christian (11-9) #2 seed will host
Greenport (7-13) #3 @5PM
Winner will play Bridgehampton (15-5) #1 seed 2/15 @St. Joe’s College 3:30PM for Class D Title