The Playoff matchups are all set for Section XI who runs Suffolk County Basketball. These games begin as soon as Monday and give great opportunities for the prospects of Long Island to get exposure. Let’s take a look at both brackets and get you up to date.





Class AA

2/14

Commack (17-3) #4 seed will host

Sachem East (11-9) #13 @5PM

William Floyd (15-5) #5 seed will host

HillsEast (11-9) #12 @4PM

Northport (15-5) #6 seed will host

Centereach (13-7) #11 @5PM

Brentwood (13-7) #7 seed will host

Smithtown East (14-6) #10 @5PM

North Babylon (13-7) #8 seed will host

Sachem North (14-6) #9 @4PM

SmithtownWest, Bayshore and Bellport have secured 1st Rd Byes

Class A

2/13

Wyandanch (12-6) #4 seed will host

Sayville (10-10) #13 @5PM

West Babylon (13-6) #5 seed will host

Harborfields (13-7) #12 seed @5PM

Comsewogue (15-5) #6 seed will host

Hauppauge (8-11) #11 seed @5PM

Amityville (12-8) #7 seed will host

Hampton Bays (15-5) #10 @5PM

Bayport BluePoint (14-6) #8 seed will host

Deer Park (11-9) #9 @4PM

KingsPark, EastHampton and Mt. Sinai all secured 1st Rd Byes

Class B

2/10

Babylon (10-7) #2 seed will host

Mattituck (9-8) #3 @4:30PM

Winner will play Southampton #1 (16-4) 2/15 @St. Joes College 7:30PM for B Title

Class C

2/15

Pierson (13-7) #1 seed will play

Port Jefferson #2 (8-12) @St. Joe’s College 5:30PM for Class C Title

Class D

2/11

Smithtown Christian (11-9) #2 seed will host

Greenport (7-13) #3 @5PM

Winner will play Bridgehampton (15-5) #1 seed 2/15 @St. Joe’s College 3:30PM for Class D Title



