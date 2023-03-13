FLUSHING, NY – Sunday at Queens College was a day of soring eagles and orange waves as the PSAL City Playoff semifinals took place to determine which two teams played in the championship on Friday at the Barclays Center. Two Eagle Academy squads entered the playoff arena having two bites of the apple but only one would earn the right to play on.

It was a grind it out process from start to finish as the Eagles battled the larger Viking’s team tooth and nail. South Shore was handing out a steady dose of offense as Kyrone Alexander ‘23 displayed his mastery of the backboard. Eagle Academy countered with perimeter scoring from Eddie Munyak ‘24 along with buckets from SF Trey Whitfield-Shepp ’23 but trailed by three points after the opening quarter.

“We’ve gotta pick up the intensity,” said Eagles head coach Kevin Hamilton, Jr. “We’ve got to crash!” The Bronx squad responded and started rebounding by committee. Their increased application of pressure on both ends of the court began to yield results. Transition baskets by Shepp along with baskets by Eric Acker ‘23 offset the seemingly unstoppable scoring by Alexander. Tied with seconds left in the quarter, an Acker dunk at the buzzer sent South Shore to its locker room at the half, trailing 24 – 22.

One might think the Eagles lead at the half against the defending PSAL champs was a fluke or simply a blimp on the screen. The harsh reality however is that South Shore never regained the lead again. Down two points at the end of the third quarter, the additional second half offense provided by Jarret Dingle along with Alexander was only a mask of the Vikings inability to match the Eagle’s fury.

With 3 minutes left to play, Eagle Academy II had amassed a 10-point advantage and South Shore never recovered. Shepp was the high scorer for Eagle Academy II with 16 points with Munyak and Acker contributing 15 points and 13 points respectively. Alexander paced South Shore with a game high of 27 points.