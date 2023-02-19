The PSAL finished off their Borough championship games yesterday at Achievement First Brooklyn High School and Uncommon Charter High School. These matchups featured a ton of talented rosters, amazing fans, and great coaching staff. Let’s take a look at what happened.

QUEENS

Cardozo 64 over Campus Magnet 46 This matchup took place at Uncommon Hs and featured 3 seed Cardozo and 5 seed Campus Magnet. Campus Magnet’s Cinderella story ends after beating 4 seed Francis Lewis by 1 and then stunning 1 seed Forest Hills by 1 as well. The Judges feature such a balanced attack that even with 6” PG Bryce Williams (Campus Magnet ’23) playing well it wasn’t enough. 6” PG Jordin Walker (Cardozo ’24) did his thing for Head Coach Ron Naclerio who adds another big win to his resumé.

BROOKLYN

South Shore 67 Thomas Jefferson 65 This was the first game in Brooklyn, and it certainly didn't disappoint in any way. Jefferson the 4 seed came off a big time upset over 1 seed Eagle Academy and was ready for the shore. The Vikings cruised to the finals with 10+ point victories in both their previous games. We loved the talent in this game as both squads featured some excellent PSAL prospects. Southshore came out firing but the Orange Wave was ready as they took the game down to the wire. Thomas Jefferson found themselves tied at 65-65 got a miss but 6’7” F Jalen O’Brian (South shore ‘23 got by the defense for an offensive put back. The wave scrambled to get a shot but unfortunately couldn’t get it done as they lost by 2. 6’5” Boston University commit Kyrone Alexander (South Shore ’23) was awesome and had 22 points.

MANHATTAN

Murry Bergtraum 67 Brandeis 52 The second game of the day in Brooklyn featured 1 seed Murry Bergtraum who’s undefeated against 6 seed Brandeis. Brandeis, who surprised many by getting there, had big wins over Frederick Douglas and AP Randolph just to get there. Murry who has been rolling also season had no problem getting to the championship. While Brandeis seemed like a team of destiny the Blazers were just too much for them a pulled away in the second half. 6’6” PG Khalifa Ouatarra ‘23 was sensational finishing with 24 while 6’4” G Andre Bowles ‘23 added 21 for Murry.

BRONX