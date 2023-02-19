PSAL Borough Playoff Recaps
The PSAL finished off their Borough championship games yesterday at Achievement First Brooklyn High School and Uncommon Charter High School. These matchups featured a ton of talented rosters, amazing fans, and great coaching staff. Let’s take a look at what happened.
QUEENS
Cardozo 64 over Campus Magnet 46
This matchup took place at Uncommon Hs and featured 3 seed Cardozo and 5 seed Campus Magnet. Campus Magnet’s Cinderella story ends after beating 4 seed Francis Lewis by 1 and then stunning 1 seed Forest Hills by 1 as well. The Judges feature such a balanced attack that even with 6” PG Bryce Williams (Campus Magnet ’23) playing well it wasn’t enough. 6” PG Jordin Walker (Cardozo ’24) did his thing for Head Coach Ron Naclerio who adds another big win to his resumé.
BROOKLYN
South Shore 67 Thomas Jefferson 65
This was the first game in Brooklyn, and it certainly didn't disappoint in any way. Jefferson the 4 seed came off a big time upset over 1 seed Eagle Academy and was ready for the shore. The Vikings cruised to the finals with 10+ point victories in both their previous games. We loved the talent in this game as both squads featured some excellent PSAL prospects. Southshore came out firing but the Orange Wave was ready as they took the game down to the wire. Thomas Jefferson found themselves tied at 65-65 got a miss but 6’7” F Jalen O’Brian (South shore ‘23 got by the defense for an offensive put back. The wave scrambled to get a shot but unfortunately couldn’t get it done as they lost by 2. 6’5” Boston University commit Kyrone Alexander (South Shore ’23) was awesome and had 22 points.
MANHATTAN
Murry Bergtraum 67 Brandeis 52
The second game of the day in Brooklyn featured 1 seed Murry Bergtraum who’s undefeated against 6 seed Brandeis. Brandeis, who surprised many by getting there, had big wins over Frederick Douglas and AP Randolph just to get there. Murry who has been rolling also season had no problem getting to the championship. While Brandeis seemed like a team of destiny the Blazers were just too much for them a pulled away in the second half. 6’6” PG Khalifa Ouatarra ‘23 was sensational finishing with 24 while 6’4” G Andre Bowles ‘23 added 21 for Murry.
BRONX
Eagle Academy 74 Wings Academy 57
The final matchup of the day featured the 1 seed Eagle Academy and the number 3 seed Wings Academy. Eagle blew through their first two matchups while just got by Lehman and then played well to upset Monroe. Unfortunately for Wings Eagle is deep, tough and was scoring at will. They fought till the end but 6’5” CG Jaden Zimmerman ‘24 threw down a big dunk to really seal the win. Zimmerman is an absolutely extremely intriguing prospect who finished with a game high 24 points.