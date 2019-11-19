NYGHoops.com Top Ten Girls Teams & Players (2019-20)
Here are the top ten New York State teams along with the top ten 2020 players.
|Ranking
|High School
|Location
|Win/Loss Record
|Previous Ranking
|
1.
|
South Shore
|
Brooklyn
|
0 - 0
|
4
|
2.
|
Long Island Lutheran
|
Brooklyn
|
0 - 0
|
3
|
3.
|
St. Francis Prep
|
Fresh Meadows
|
0 - 0
|
10
|
4.
|
Bishop Kearney
|
Rochester
|
0 - 0
|
8
|
5.
|
Ursuline School
|
New Rochelle
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
6.
|
Shenenedehowa
|
Clifton Park
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
7.
|
Christ the King
|
Middle Village
|
0 - 0
|
1
|
8.
|
Xaverian
|
Brooklyn
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
9.
|
Albertus Magnus
|
Bardonia
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
10.
|
Monsignor Scanlan
|
Bronx
|
0 - 0
|
6
|Ranking
|Name
|High School
|Position
|College
|Previous Ranking
|
1.
|
Natalija Marshall
|
Christ the King
|
6'4"/PF
|
Notre Dame
|
1
|
2.
|
Kateri Poole
|
South Shore
|
5'9"/PG
|
Ohio State
|
2
|
3.
|
Kiara Fisher
|
Elmira
|
5'7"/PG
|
Syracuse
|
3
|
4.
|
MacKayla Scarlett
|
St. Francis Prep
|
5'8"/PG
|
Xavier
|
4
|
5.
|
Danaijah Williams
|
South Shore
|
5'11"/SF
|
St. John's
|
5
|
6.
|
Julia Fabozzi
|
Xaverian
|
6'1"/SF
|
Providence
|
6
|
7.
|
Ella Anthony
|
Horace Mann
|
5'8"/PG
|
Undecided
|
7
|
8.
|
Kaci Donovan
|
Owego Free Academy
|
6'0"/SF
|
Penn State
|
8
|
9.
|
JeAnna Cunningham
|
St. Francis Prep
|
6'5"/PF
|
West Virginia
|
9
|
10.
|
Caitlin Weimar
|
Hen Hud
|
6'3"/PF
|
Marist
|
10