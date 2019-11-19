News More News
NYGHoops.com Top Ten Girls Teams & Players (2019-20)

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

Here are the top ten New York State teams along with the top ten 2020 players.

NYGHoops.com Top Ten Teams (Preseason)
Ranking High School Location Win/Loss Record Previous Ranking

1.

South Shore

Brooklyn

0 - 0

4

2.

Long Island Lutheran

Brooklyn

0 - 0

3

3.

St. Francis Prep

Fresh Meadows

0 - 0

10

4.

Bishop Kearney

Rochester

0 - 0

8

5.

Ursuline School

New Rochelle

0 - 0

NR

6.

Shenenedehowa

Clifton Park

0 - 0

NR

7.

Christ the King

Middle Village

0 - 0

1

8.

Xaverian

Brooklyn

0 - 0

NR

9.

Albertus Magnus

Bardonia

0 - 0

NR

10.

Monsignor Scanlan

Bronx

0 - 0

6
Rankings will be updated weekly after the start of the regular season.

TOP TEN TEAMS (PRESEASON BREAKDOWN)

NYGHoops.com Top Girl 2020 Players (Preseason)
Ranking Name High School Position College Previous Ranking

1.

Natalija Marshall

Christ the King

6'4"/PF

Notre Dame

1

2.

Kateri Poole

South Shore

5'9"/PG

Ohio State

2

3.

Kiara Fisher

Elmira

5'7"/PG

Syracuse

3

4.

MacKayla Scarlett

St. Francis Prep

5'8"/PG

Xavier

4

5.

Danaijah Williams

South Shore

5'11"/SF

St. John's

5

6.

Julia Fabozzi

Xaverian

6'1"/SF

Providence

6

7.

Ella Anthony

Horace Mann

5'8"/PG

Undecided

7

8.

Kaci Donovan

Owego Free Academy

6'0"/SF

Penn State

8

9.

JeAnna Cunningham

St. Francis Prep

6'5"/PF

West Virginia

9

10.

Caitlin Weimar

Hen Hud

6'3"/PF

Marist

10
Top Ten 2020 players will be updated mid-season and again after the season is over

TOP TEN 2020 PLAYERS (PRESEASON BREAKDOWN)

Top Ten Girls Teams & Players (2018-19)

