News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-01 11:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NYCHoops.net Preseason Top Ten Teams (2022-23)

Voting Committee
Press Release

Based on early indicators and the opinions of our writers plus input from some of New York City high school basketball's top aficionados, here is NYCHoops.net Top Ten preseason impact teams coming out of NYC. This ranking will be updated weekly once the regular season begins.


NYCHoops.net Top Ten Preseason NYC Teams
High School Location League Win/Loss Previous Ranking

1. Cardinal Hayes

Bronx

CHSAA NY

0 - 0

1

2. Christ the King

Queens

CHSAA B/Q

0 - 0

9

3. South Shore

Brooklyn

PSAL A3

0 - 0

2

4. Eagle Academy 2

Brooklyn

PSAL A4

0 - 0

4

5. Bishop Loughlin

Brooklyn

CHSAA B/Q

0 - 0

6

6. St. Raymond

Bronx

CHSAA NY

0 - 0

8

7. Thomas Jefferson

Brooklyn

PSAL A4

0 - 0

NR

8. St. Francis Prep

Queens

CHSAA B/Q

0 - 0

3

9. Archbishop Molloy

Queens

CHSAA B/Q

0 - 0

NR

10. Monsignor Scanlan

Bronx

CHSAA NY

0 - 0

NR

With the New York State high school basketball on the horizon, NYCHoops.net unveils its top ten preseason teams’ listings, starting with Nassau/Suffolk Counties in Long Island

NYCHoops.net Top Ten Preseason L.I. Teams
High School Location League Wins/Loss Previous Ranking

1. Long Island Lutheran

Brookville

NIBC

0 - 0

1

2. Baldwin

Baldwin

Nassau AA2

0 - 0

2

3. Manhasset

Manhasset

Nassau A2

0 - 0

3

4. Kings Park

Kings Park

Suffolk A5

0 - 0

5

5. Northport

Northport

Suffolk AA1

0 - 0

9

6. Holy Trinity

Hicksville

NSCHSAA

0 - 0

6

7. Chaminade

Mineola

NSCHSAA

0 - 0

7

8. Stony Brook

Stony Brook

PSAA

0 - 0

NR

9. Deer Park

Deer Park

Suffolk A3

0 - 0

10

10. Mt Sinai

Mount Sinai

Suffolk A4

0 - 0

NR
Brian Reichert

Next on the list of NYCHoops.net's Top Ten Teams are those located North of New York City. These include high school teams from Westchester County all the way to upstate New York.

NYCHoops.net Top Ten Preseason North of NYC Teams
High School Location League Win/Loss Previous Ranking

1. Archbishop Stepinac

White Plains

CHSAA NY

0 - 0

2

2. Mt. Vernon

Mount Vernon

Section I

0 - 0

1

3. Cohoes

Cohoes

0 - 0

NR

4. Jamestown

Jamestown

0 - 0

NR

5. Green Tech

Albany

0 - 0

NR

6. Pittsford-Wendon

Pittsford

Section V

0 - 0

NR

7. Iona Prep

New Rochelle

CHSAA NY

0 - 0

NR

8. Alexander Hamilton

Elmsford

0 - 0

8

9. North Rockland

Theils

0 - 0

4

10. Tapan Zee

Orangeburg

0 - 0

7
Zach Smart
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}