NYCHoops.net Preseason Top Ten Teams (2022-23)
Based on early indicators and the opinions of our writers plus input from some of New York City high school basketball's top aficionados, here is NYCHoops.net Top Ten preseason impact teams coming out of NYC. This ranking will be updated weekly once the regular season begins.
|High School
|Location
|League
|Win/Loss
|Previous Ranking
|
1. Cardinal Hayes
|
Bronx
|
CHSAA NY
|
0 - 0
|
1
|
2. Christ the King
|
Queens
|
CHSAA B/Q
|
0 - 0
|
9
|
3. South Shore
|
Brooklyn
|
PSAL A3
|
0 - 0
|
2
|
4. Eagle Academy 2
|
Brooklyn
|
PSAL A4
|
0 - 0
|
4
|
5. Bishop Loughlin
|
Brooklyn
|
CHSAA B/Q
|
0 - 0
|
6
|
6. St. Raymond
|
Bronx
|
CHSAA NY
|
0 - 0
|
8
|
7. Thomas Jefferson
|
Brooklyn
|
PSAL A4
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
8. St. Francis Prep
|
Queens
|
CHSAA B/Q
|
0 - 0
|
3
|
9. Archbishop Molloy
|
Queens
|
CHSAA B/Q
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
10. Monsignor Scanlan
|
Bronx
|
CHSAA NY
|
0 - 0
|
NR
With the New York State high school basketball on the horizon, NYCHoops.net unveils its top ten preseason teams’ listings, starting with Nassau/Suffolk Counties in Long Island
|High School
|Location
|League
|Wins/Loss
|Previous Ranking
|
1. Long Island Lutheran
|
Brookville
|
NIBC
|
0 - 0
|
1
|
2. Baldwin
|
Baldwin
|
Nassau AA2
|
0 - 0
|
2
|
3. Manhasset
|
Manhasset
|
Nassau A2
|
0 - 0
|
3
|
4. Kings Park
|
Kings Park
|
Suffolk A5
|
0 - 0
|
5
|
5. Northport
|
Northport
|
Suffolk AA1
|
0 - 0
|
9
|
6. Holy Trinity
|
Hicksville
|
NSCHSAA
|
0 - 0
|
6
|
7. Chaminade
|
Mineola
|
NSCHSAA
|
0 - 0
|
7
|
8. Stony Brook
|
Stony Brook
|
PSAA
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
9. Deer Park
|
Deer Park
|
Suffolk A3
|
0 - 0
|
10
|
10. Mt Sinai
|
Mount Sinai
|
Suffolk A4
|
0 - 0
|
NR
Next on the list of NYCHoops.net's Top Ten Teams are those located North of New York City. These include high school teams from Westchester County all the way to upstate New York.
|High School
|Location
|League
|Win/Loss
|Previous Ranking
|
1. Archbishop Stepinac
|
White Plains
|
CHSAA NY
|
0 - 0
|
2
|
2. Mt. Vernon
|
Mount Vernon
|
Section I
|
0 - 0
|
1
|
3. Cohoes
|
Cohoes
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
4. Jamestown
|
Jamestown
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
5. Green Tech
|
Albany
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
6. Pittsford-Wendon
|
Pittsford
|
Section V
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
7. Iona Prep
|
New Rochelle
|
CHSAA NY
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
8. Alexander Hamilton
|
Elmsford
|
0 - 0
|
8
|
9. North Rockland
|
Theils
|
0 - 0
|
4
|
10. Tapan Zee
|
Orangeburg
|
0 - 0
|
7