Based on early indicators and the opinions of our writers plus input from some of New York City high school basketball's top aficionados, here is NYCHoops.net Top Ten preseason impact teams coming out of NYC. This ranking will be updated weekly once the regular season begins.



NYCHoops.net Top Ten Preseason NYC Teams High School Location League Win/Loss Previous Ranking 1. Cardinal Hayes Bronx CHSAA NY 0 - 0 1 2. Christ the King Queens CHSAA B/Q 0 - 0 9 3. South Shore Brooklyn PSAL A3 0 - 0 2 4. Eagle Academy 2 Brooklyn PSAL A4 0 - 0 4 5. Bishop Loughlin Brooklyn CHSAA B/Q 0 - 0 6 6. St. Raymond Bronx CHSAA NY 0 - 0 8 7. Thomas Jefferson Brooklyn PSAL A4 0 - 0 NR 8. St. Francis Prep Queens CHSAA B/Q 0 - 0 3 9. Archbishop Molloy Queens CHSAA B/Q 0 - 0 NR 10. Monsignor Scanlan Bronx CHSAA NY 0 - 0 NR

With the New York State high school basketball on the horizon, NYCHoops.net unveils its top ten preseason teams’ listings, starting with Nassau/Suffolk Counties in Long Island

NYCHoops.net Top Ten Preseason L.I. Teams High School Location League Wins/Loss Previous Ranking 1. Long Island Lutheran Brookville NIBC 0 - 0 1 2. Baldwin Baldwin Nassau AA2 0 - 0 2 3. Manhasset Manhasset Nassau A2 0 - 0 3 4. Kings Park Kings Park Suffolk A5 0 - 0 5 5. Northport Northport Suffolk AA1 0 - 0 9 6. Holy Trinity Hicksville NSCHSAA 0 - 0 6 7. Chaminade Mineola NSCHSAA 0 - 0 7 8. Stony Brook Stony Brook PSAA 0 - 0 NR 9. Deer Park Deer Park Suffolk A3 0 - 0 10 10. Mt Sinai Mount Sinai Suffolk A4 0 - 0 NR

Next on the list of NYCHoops.net's Top Ten Teams are those located North of New York City. These include high school teams from Westchester County all the way to upstate New York.