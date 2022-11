Here is the NYCHoops.net Preseason Top Ten players (Class of 2023) who currently play high school basketball in the state of New York. This list was compiled by our publisher, its writers along with input from some of New York's finest HS basketball aficionados.

The Top Ten Players ranking is fluid and will be updated midseason and again at the end of the season. With each updated ranking, players can move up, down, in, or out or the rankings or remain unchanged based on their overall performance or lack thereof.