The NCAA tournament was a reminder to college coaches out recruiting this weekend. When you need a closer pick a New Yorker. Natural instincts are not taught, they are innate. New York players know how to overcome obstacles and rise above the pack.

The AAU Season has kick-off this weekend for the 2023 season.

NIKE EYBL

Session I April 21-23rd in Atlanta 38 teams begin the hunt for the Peach Jam title. With a familiar core of NY teams. The chase will continue April 28-30 Phoenix, AZ, May 12-14 Dallas, TX, May 26-29 Memphis, TN, and Peach Jam July 3-9 Augusta, SC.

Teams: City Rocks, PSA Cardinal, NH Lightning, and New York Renaissance.

In its 13th year EYBL expands its wings adding the Elite Youth Champions League. The EYCL season winner will advance to the EYBL finals at Peach Jam. EYCL consist of Nike and selected programs that earn their way through a process. Rens United and City Rocks Hope represent NY. EYBL schedule is April 21-23rd Atlanta, GA, April 28-30 Phoenix, AZ, and May 26-29th Memphis, TN.

Under Armor UAA April 21-23 Mesa, AZ, April 28-30 Rock Hill, SC, and the Finals July 6-9 Cartersville, GA with the 15U, 16U,17U Riverside Hawks. UAA Rise teams share the same schedule 15U, 16U, Corey Graham Elite, and 15U, 16U, 17U Lightning Basketball.

Adidas 3Stripes Select Basketball NY April 21-23 Iowa, April 28-30 Texas, July 5-9 Rock Hill, SC teams NY Gauchos, NY Jayhawks, and NYC Wiz Kids.

Adidas 3Stripes Gold Basketball East Gold April 21-23 Omaha, NE, April 28-30 Bryan, TX, July 5-9 Spartanburg/Rock Hill, SC team Castle.

West Gold April 21-23 Anaheim, CA, April 28-30 Anaheim/Oakland, CA, and July 5-9 Spartanburg/Rock Hill, SC & Ladera Ranch, CA

Upcoming Events: May 6-7 Philly Big Shots, PA May 13-14 New England Jam Fest Hanover, MA, May 19-21 Southern Jam Fest Hampton, VA, May 26-28 NERR Super 16 Fairfield County, CT, June 2-4 the Collision Long Island, NY, and July 1-2 Summer Warm-up East Stroudsburg, PA.



