New York's Summer Tournaments

While specific details about all basketball tournaments in New York for the summer of 2025 are still emerging, here are some notable events scheduled:

The iS8/Nike Spring High School Classic is a renowned basketball tournament held annually in Jamaica, Queens, New York. Established over three decades ago, it has become a pivotal platform for high school players to showcase their talents against top-tier competition. The start date is the 5th or 12th of April

Rumble in the Bronx 2025 Recognized as one of the nation's premier youth summer basketball tournaments, this event will feature boys' divisions from 4th grade through varsity. The tournament is scheduled for June 2025, with exact dates to be determined.

YBOA NY Summer King/Queen of the ROC Shootout Organized by the Upstate Franchise Basketball Association, this tournament is part of the Youth Basketball of America (YBOA) New York series. It's designed for various age groups and skill levels, with dates to be announced.

Hoop Group Summer Jam Fest Hosted by Hoop Group, this tournament caters to high school teams and is typically held in the summer months. While the 2025 schedule is yet to be released, it's advisable to monitor their official website for updates.

Zero Gravity Basketball Tournaments Zero Gravity Basketball organizes multiple events in New York throughout the year. While their spring tournaments are scheduled through April, it's recommended to check their website for announcements regarding summer events. ​

Long Island Memorial Day Classic This regional tournament is popular among local teams and is known for its competitive atmosphere. It's an ideal event for Long Island teams to strengthen their cohesion while preparing for more competitive tournaments later in the season.

Island Garden/Lightning Spring Tournament Circuit Island Garden and Lightning Basketball have announced their Spring Tournament Circuit, which may extend into the early summer months. These tournaments cater to various age groups and skill levels, providing ample opportunities for competition.