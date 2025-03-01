High Impact Bigs

FOREST HILLS, NY – Queens borough champion Forest Hills dominated historically superior Cardozo Judges 2 – 0 during the
Setting the tone early, was Brandon Devitt, drilling a three-pointer to open the
The South Shore Lady Vikings have been one of the top girls’ basketball programs in New York City over the last
While St. John's made headlines which are portent of today's times when head coach
College-ready prospects continue to be overlooked across the five boroughs
FOREST HILLS, NY – Queens borough champion Forest Hills dominated historically superior Cardozo Judges 2 – 0 during the
Setting the tone early, was Brandon Devitt, drilling a three-pointer to open the
The South Shore Lady Vikings have been one of the top girls’ basketball programs in New York City over the last