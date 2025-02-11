Great Neck South Holds Off Jericho’s Late Surge

GNS set the tone early with stifling zone defense, limiting Jericho to just two field goals in the opening quarter. John Roggendorf kicked off the scoring with an assist from Jesse, and the two continued to find each other throughout the night. GNS jumped out to a commanding 19-6 lead after the first quarter, with Jericho struggling to find any rhythm offensively.

A dominant first half and a strong performance from the Roggendorf brothers propelled Great Neck South HS to a 55-44 win over Jericho HS on Monday night. 6’5” SF John Roggendorf (Great Neck South HS, NY ’25) led all scorers with 22 points, while his brother 6’1” G Jesse Roggendorf (Great Neck South HS, NY ’25) added 21, combining for 43 of GNS’s 55 points.

The second quarter saw more of the same, with John Roggendorf showcasing his versatile skill set with a slick backdoor pass to Jesse for an easy layup. Jericho found a spark late in the half, as 6'2" SG Chadha Guhri (Jericho HS, NY '25) drove to the basket and finished at the rim, capping a 6-0 run going into the half, cutting GNS lead to 12.

GNS stormed out of halftime with a 10-0 run, led by John Roggendorf’s dominance inside and a pair of three-pointers, ballooning the lead to 41-21—the largest of the night. Jericho managed to trim the deficit slightly, ending the third quarter down 41-26.

Jericho did show some fight in the final frame as 6'6" PF Devarktic Anne (Jericho HS, NY '25) knocked down his second three of the game, cutting the lead to 13. Guhri added a layup, and 6'2" G Joshua Rubin (Jericho, NY '25) buried back-to-back threes as part of a 9-0 run that brought Jericho within eight points, igniting the crowd.

However, Jesse Roggendorf drained a back-breaking three-pointer to squash the momentum, and despite another three from Rubin—his third of the quarter—Jericho couldn’t complete the comeback. Great Neck South finishes the season undefeated at 20-0.