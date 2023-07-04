The San Antonio Spurs had a disappointing season last year finishing with the second worst record in the NBA at 22-60. They decided to start their new rebuild after trading their stars and featuring a few young players to see if any could pan out. While they finished last season 3-7 in their last ten, they did go 3-2 in the final five with some nice performances from 6’8” SF Julian Champagnie ( Bishop Loughlin ‘HS, NY '19).

Champagnie was an ALL-CHSAA Selection with the Lions before signing with St. John’s. While he did have a stellar career, especially his last season with the Johnnies, he ended up falling through the NBA cracks a bit. He did make his official NBA debut with the Sixers after signing a 2-way deal with them but was waived in February.