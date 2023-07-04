Former NYC star Wins NBA Free Agency
The San Antonio Spurs had a disappointing season last year finishing with the second worst record in the NBA at 22-60. They decided to start their new rebuild after trading their stars and featuring a few young players to see if any could pan out. While they finished last season 3-7 in their last ten, they did go 3-2 in the final five with some nice performances from 6’8” SF Julian Champagnie ( Bishop Loughlin ‘HS, NY '19).
Champagnie was an ALL-CHSAA Selection with the Lions before signing with St. John’s. While he did have a stellar career, especially his last season with the Johnnies, he ended up falling through the NBA cracks a bit. He did make his official NBA debut with the Sixers after signing a 2-way deal with them but was waived in February.
The NBA is an extremely tough business, but Champagnie didn’t get discouraged he was quickly picked up by San Antonio and went to work. He saw action in 15 games this past season with the opportunity to start in three and got real playing time down the stretch. In his final five games he averaged almost 30 minutes a game, 20 points, 6 rebounds and had a rating of plus 27.
While all of Spurs nation has been obsessed with their new number one pick who is expected to change their franchise San Antonio made a sneaky move. They decided to bring back Champagnie on a 4 year extension for about 12 million dollars. The former Bishop Loughlin star will be part of the rebuild as they keep an excellent wing with versatility and potential. We love the fit for Champagnie, we believe he could continue to pop there and be a fan favorite plus has all the tools to have a long NBA career.