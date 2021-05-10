NYCHoops - Citron Named Ms. New York Basketball

Sonia Citron, from Ursuline HS in New Rochelle, NY is named the 2021 Miss New York Basketball Award winner by the Basketball Coaches Association of NY. Citron was selected at the end of a two-part process: (1) voting by BCANY and media members and (2) BCANY Committee deliberations.

The 6’1” guard from Ursuline High School, who committed to Notre Dame, is an agile guard consistently manufactures shots to the arc; poised back court performer executes in half-court game; unselfish persona, distributes, reads spacing, knocks down jumpers with regularity; continues as an elite back court.

The Miss New York Basketball award is presented by the Basketball Coaches Association of New York, Inc, which consists of basketball coaches at the scholastic and collegiate levels from throughout the entire state. The Miss Basketball Award is widely viewed as the top award that a high school basketball player in New York State can receive.

Other accolades by Citron include:

New York State Gatorade Player-of-the-Year in

2020. Member USA U16 National Team in 2019.

NYSSWA 2nd-team Class AA all-State in 2019.