The Prep have done some traveling, they are figuring themselves out and have had some nice wins early on. They have a very balanced scoring attack and their emerging 6’8” F Oesoemana Sacko (St Francis Prep HS, NY ’26) is a double-double machine. Terriers can do a lot of damage in this league when they bring their A game and should be at the top of division for the rest of the season.

The Knights are a team we wouldn’t sleep on as they continue to impress early on this season. They have a ton of star power and are led by one of the more intriguing prospects in the league 6’6” G Halon Rawlins (Nazareth HS, NY ’25) . Nazareth is going to be a tough out and it wouldn’t shock us to see a deep playoff run.

Royals reign supreme to start the season as they sit in first place and have done a tremendous job against their non-league schedule. 6’6” SG Dwayne Pierce (Christ the King HS, NY ’24) who is committed to Iowa State and sits in Rivals top 100 is leading CTK in scoring at almost 18-points a game. We had the Royals in the championship game in our preseason preview and they look ready to make us smart.

This article will give you a full breakdown of the CHSAA in NYC so far this season. We will break down the four divisions and show you the current standings as of January 15th. The article wouldn’t be from us if we didn’t promote the top scorer from each team as well.

The Crusaders were in the top 25 nationally to start the season and were rolling before running into some titans at the City of Palms. Stepinac hasn’t let it slow them down as they have won 4 straight including big wins against St. Ray’s and Don Bosco Prep. We obviously know 6’3” PG Johnuel “ Boogie Fland (Archbishop Stepinac HS, NY ’24) is leading them in scoring at 21-points per game but it’s interesting to see who will step up to be their consistent No. 2 option.

The Lions are not having their typical season and seem to be rebuilding after losing several promising prospects this offseason. They have a few solid non-league wins and have given some teams in the league a scare. While Bishop Loughlin doesn’t have it going this year there is hope for the future especially the way 6’1” PG Rich Jackson Jr (Bishop Loughlin HS, NY ’26) has been playing as he almost averages 17-points per game.

The Holy Cross roster has multiple guys who can play at the next level and a great coaching staff but haven’t gotten the early results they want. They are a really scrappy bunch who can create off the dribble, they defend hard but just lack the consistency right now. This crew should continue to get better and it would definitely benefit them to keep leaning on their top guy 6’4” SG Jacob Moreno (Holy Cross HS, NY ’24) .

The Clippers have handled business against solid non-league competition but have stumbled early on against league opponents. 6’1” PG Patrick Evans (Xaverian HS, NY ’24) has looked sharp. The Clippers play together, they always compete but just have to get some league wins. If they can shoot it a little better, rebound and protect the interior more who knows what Xaverian is capable of.

The Stanners are 5-2 in non-league games and the complete opposite against league opponents. 6’5” SG Josh Powell (Archbishop Molloy HS, NY ’26) has been fantastic, leading them in scoring at 22-points a night and looks like a lock for another ALL-CHSAA Selection. They have a few other talented pieces who could start to gel as the year continues.

St. Raymond 13-2 (5-1)

The Ravens are a young bunch that rely on elite guard play, rebounding and defensive stops. Ray’s is very guard heavy but have had a terrific start to the year and look poised for a final four run this season. They have some serious star power on this club and 6’5” G Brandon Stores Jr. (St Raymond HS, NY ’25) who is averaging over 20-points a game is making his case for the CHSAA MVP.

Monsignor Scanlan 10-3 (3-1)

The Crusaders are off to a nice start this season and have done an excellent job with their non-league competition. They play hard, attack the rim, spread the ball around and try to make you play their style. 6’5” SG Nasir Rodriguez (Monsignor Scanlan HS, NY ’24) has been their go to scorer but he has been lifting up the play of his teammates more this year and you can see it.

Iona Prep 10-3 (3-3)

The Gaels are one of the more balanced teams in the CHSAA and they play really hard for their coach. Iona Prep is 7-0 in the non-league, beat Hayes, St. Peters and lost a nail biter to St. Ray’s. They can compete with anyone in the league, 6’6” SG Lucas Morillo (Iona Prep HS, NY ’25) has been electric, their offense is getting better by the game and we definitely wouldn’t count these guys out.

St. Peters 12-4 (3-3)

This Eagle squad has already had a ton of games is 6-2 in their last 8 games. They feature 6’6” SF Qadir Martin (St Peters HS NY ’24) who has been playing like a first team ALL-CHSAA selection scoring over 21-points a game. While St. Peter’s will need more than just Martin, they have been developing their young guys and getting more from their starters lately.

Cardinal Hayes 6-8 (3-5)

The Cardinals have a completely different team than last year when they fell just short in that tremendous CHSAA championship game. Hayes could use as an excuse but you know they won’t especially with 6’3” PG Adam Njie (Cardinal Hayes HS, NY ’24)returning, leading them in scoring and playing at all time level. They have the pieces to score 100 every game, they are getting better as unit and we expect them to have a much better January and February.

Mount St. Michael's 5-7 (0-5)

The Mountaineers have been great in the non-league games but have struggled against teams they are familiar with. Mount has a young crop of guards and wings who show promise but need more consistency. 5’10” PG Noah Williams (Mount St. Michael HS, NY ’25) is leading them in points at the moment and looks like he could potentially be their leader for the future.

A

Fordham Prep 13-3 (11-0)

Prep was our preseason pick to win the A this year and they are making us look very smart. Fordham Prep has been absolutely dominant this season tearing apart the league and letting teams know they want the title. This squad has a bunch of impact guys but no one is playing better than 6’3” G Will Gregory( Fordham Prep HS, NY ’24) who looks like he might win MVP.

St. Joe’s by the Sea 6-7 (4-1)

The Vikings took on a very tough non-league schedule in order to prepare their boys for the A and beyond. Joe’s has some serious star power, a few exciting young prospects and play their brand of basketball. We like several of their guys but wanted to say that 6’3” Matt Stolfo (St Joes by the Sea HS, NY ’25) is a name to watch.

Monsignor Farrell 9-6 (5-2)

The Lions are probably the most balanced team in the state of New York. They play a ton of guys, work hard defensively, move the ball, play for one another and love to compete. While you can name about 6-7 leaders on this team we wanted to shout out 6’6” F Antonio Brittain (Monsignor Farrell HS, NY ’25) who has been terrific.

Xavier 11-4 (6-4)

The Knights are off to a strong start to this season and look ready to make some noise in the playoffs. 5’11” G Joe Evangelista (Xavier HS, NY ’24) has been clutch for them all year and a few other starters have been stepping up as well. They could be a dangerous bunch, especially with the experience of their tremendous coaching staff.

Monsignor McClancy 6-7 (4-3)

McClancy has some solids wins, struggled a bit on their Florida trip but are still right in the mix for the A. 6'0” G Jaiden Gaston (Monsignor McClancy HS, NY ’24) who was our preseason pick for MVP has been fantastic and is leading in the scoring at 20-points a game. If Gaston can lift up a few of the other starters and they can make shots McClancy could make a serious run.

St. Edmunds 8-6 (4-4)

This group is gritty, hardworking, plays together and definitely has talent. They are flying a little under the radar which the coaching staff probably likes but we aren’t sure for how much longer. Edmunds has some pretty big games coming up and we can’t wait to see how 6'0” G Matt Brock (St Edmunds HS, NY ’24) and company handle it.

All Hallows 5-7 (4-5)

All Hallows is 4-3 in their last 7 which means they are trending in the right direction. 6'0” G Dejon Williams( All Hallows HS, NY ’24) has caught our eyes as one of the more intriguing players in the A division. They still have plenty of time to rally together and get back in the top half of the division.

LaSalle 3-8 (2-5)

LaSalle beat All Hallows but has lost their last four games. They have been struggling to get any consistency out of their offense and have some holes defensively. 5’10” G Denim Trotman (LaSalle HS, NY ’26) has been an early standout for this squad who needs to turn things around quickly.

Salesian 3-11 (2-8)

While the Salesian program is undergoing some serious changes their record this year isn’t where they want it to be. They have a young roster, they know it’s a process, they have the right staff for development and are putting a lot of resources in their lower levels. 5’8” G Julien Wiggins (Salesian HS, NY ’26) has been a standout for Salesian leading them in scoring at 20 points per game.

Cardinal Spellman 0-12 (0-10)

Tough year for Spellman who is currently winless this season. We are pulling for them to get at least one victory this year and think they could do it.

B

Regis 10-1 (4-0)

This Regis team has handled everything with ease so far as they sit atop the B and did a great job against their non-league schedule. They have a nice balanced scoring attack, share the ball, play defense and know what kind of season they can potentially have. 5’10” PG Brendon O’Keefe ( Regis HS, NY ’24) is name to know with this club and if he is able to continue to lead them, they could be in line for the title.

St. John’s Prep 9-7 (5-1)

St. John’s Prep is a program on the rise and has been awesome to start league play. Their tough non-league matchups have started to pay off as it looks like it prepared them for the B. 5 ’11” PG Jacob Gomez ( St Johns Prep HS, NY ’25) is a name to watch and this squad has a few others guy we like. Keep an eye out for St. John’s Prep.

Cathedral Prep 9-5 (2-1)

Cathedral Prep is another team we definitely wouldn’t sleep on in the B, especially how they handled their non-league. They compete, play team defense, work hard, communicate and want to win. 6’1” F Zaire Macklin (Cathedral Prep HS, NY ’25) who’s averaging over 18-points a game has been a nightmare for opponents.

Sacred Heart 8-4 (2-2)

This Sacred Heart squad continues to slip under the radar despite being 500 in the league. They played well early on starting 5-0 but have had a few hiccups since. This squad could play the role of spoiler in the post season especially if they keep leaning on 5’9” PG Kamryn Boyd (Sacred Heart HS, NY ’26).

Moore Catholic 5-8 (2-3)

They started out the season 3-1 and were off to a very promising start. Moore Catholic unfortunately has lost the their last four and not looked the same in league play. 6’5” F Bokai Veikai (Moore Catholic HS, NY ’24) was putting up huge numbers before an injury and it seems his squad hasn’t recovered from the loss yet.

Cristo Rey 2-9 (0-4)

This scrappy bunch has had a tough start the season and are still looking for their first win in the league. The coaching staff has always done a job of having an effective offense but this year it’s been too in inconsistent. 6’1” G Ricciardio Jean-Charles (Cristo Rey HS NY ’25) has been a bright spot and will hopefully finish the year strong.

Kennedy Catholic 3-11 (0-4)

While this season isn’t what the staff wanted record wise this roster has been making progress this year. 6’3” G Sebastian Jackson (Kennedy Catholic HS, NY ’26) has been a major bright spot for them averaging over 18-points a game and looks like he could be their star moving forward. They can use the rest of the season to develop, improve and load up for the future.