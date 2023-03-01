HEMPSTEAD, NY - In the preseason we picked the championship game would involve Chaminade and St. John the Baptist. The number 1 seeded Flyers handled business to get there but the number 3 seed Friars took SJB down in the semis to reach the final. Here’s the recap for the Long Island CHSAA Championship game.

The atmosphere at Hofstra plus the pressure always brings out some early nerves and missed shots. Each side was feeling their way through the opening quarter when the Friars got on the board first. Chaminade answered with a few buckets including a deep three to take the lead. St. Anthony’s scored to keep pace but both teams were struggling to get any consistency. 6’4” SG Joe Knaus (Chaminade ’24) was able to get free for a score then scored again to keep the Flyers up.

They lead 13-10 after the first quarter as the Chaminade student section and fan base started to wake up. Chaminade scored, got another bucket then took away the ball from the Friars. St. Anthonys got a tough inside hoop but still were having a hard time doing anything offensively. The Flyers defensive game plan was working and keeping them ahead especially with their go to guy 5’10” SG Dave DeBusschere ‘23 not making his usual shots.

When the buzzer sounded the Friars only had 6 points in the quarter as they now trailed the game 22-16. 6’5” F KJ Duff (St. Anthony’s ’25) who was star of the semifinals against SJB grabbed an offensive rebound and scored. Knaus knocked down a three, Friars got an inside score then Duff got fouled grabbing and offensive rebound. He was 0-4 from the line as the Chaminade student section roared at Duff who went 1/2 from the line. Duff got his man for a lay up to cut the lead down to 2 points when Chaminade hit a huge three.

Friars missed, Knaus finished a layup, St. Anthony’s hit a three, but DeBusschere answered with his own triple. Chaminade gave up an and1 then a turnaround jumper before they got a late three to rattle home.

The Flyers were up 36-31 and could put the game to bed with a good start to the fourth.

St. Anthony’s scored, created a turnover, traveled, got a miss then got a layup from Duff. Chaminade missed, Friars missed and after a few sloppy turnovers the Flyers called a timeout at the 4:55 mark. They led by one and missed their shot after the stoppage, but the Friars came up empty again. Knaus hit a monster three, finally getting some points for Chaminade who went 5 minutes without scoring.

The Flyers blocked St. Anthony’s on the next play, then took time off the clock and got a layup. Friars came up empty and chose not to foul down 6 under 2 minutes. Chaminade killed the clock and called a timeout with 7 seconds left on the shot clock. DeBusschere got free for an easy lay in to put them up 8 points under a minute. SA missed a shot then had to foul 6 straight times with some precious seconds coming off.

DeBusschere missed the one and one, but the Friars missed again. They fouled but it was too late as Chaminade won 43-35 shutting out St. Anthony’s for the final five minutes. Knaus was the player of the game, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. DeBusschere and company did enough to get the job done while Duff was the only standout for SA. Congratulations to Head Coach Dan Feeney and the entire program on yet another CHSAA Title.



