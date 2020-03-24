On Monday, a wave of sadness was felt in the NYC Basketball community. Basketball legend Dave Edwards pass away due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, told to NYCHoops.net by close friends of the point guard. This is pandemic that has its grip on New York.

Edwards was a South Jamaica Queens native talent. His style of play was legendary in NYC parks and in the NCAA. He embodied what a NYC point guard was about. He averaged 40 points a game as a senior at Andrew Jackson HS in Queens, NY.

At 5’10” he stood 7ft tall on the court. It would be in his senior season when he would get accepted to the Georgetown Hoyas, only to transfer a year later. As senior, he spoke to the NY Times (1993) about his acceptance into college and the transfer. “Maybe’s it’s the demeanor I carry……I’m cocky. I don’t back down. That’s the way I was bought up. I come from a strong family. People talked about my height, my S.A.T. scores. They thought I was dealing drugs because I was living in the projects. It’s funny, the people that doubted me, I don’t hear anything like that anymore.”

Edwards never back down from a challenge. After leaving the Hoyas, he suited up for Texas A&M and become a star, averaging 13.5 points, 7.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 85 games for the Aggies. He made All-Southwest Conference team three times.

Tributes poured out all day on Facebook from the NYC Basketball community.

“NYC Basketball Legend Dave Edwards is on a lot of people's minds right now, because he's in ICU after testing positive for the Coronavirus. I've known him his whole life. I was the first person to have him play at the EBC at Rucker Park in Harlem, where he was given the nickname Low Key. Later, he took his show to Georgetown University, where he played with Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo. He's a South Jamaica, Queens story. You know there are a lot of us who love you... respect you... and am with you Dave!!!” – said close friend Michael Dean.

“I could go on forever about my guy right here. Dave has been a part of my life since I was about 15 years old. He started out by giving me advice on how to improve my game. Fast forward a few years I was Corey Edwards JHS gym teacher and was able to pay some of that advice forward although he was getting it firsthand. Fast forward some more and he ends up giving my son advice. I can’t express my gratitude enough when it comes to you bro. R.I.P bro. You’re truly gonna be missed.”-Wings Academy Coach Billy Turnage

“So sad to hear of the passing of one of South Jamaica’s All-Time Greats Dave Edwards. Dave averaged 40 as a senior at Andrew Jackson. On to Georgetown where he did his thing and finishing at Texas A&M whereas a Senior got the Naismith Award as Nations Best Player under 6 ft. ........ Today March 23rd was a terrible day for former NYC Great guards. Dave Edwards and Lee Green are now in the backcourt up in Heaven! RIP Legends! - Benjamin Cardoza HS Coach Ron Naclerio

Edwards is survived by his son Corey Edwards a player development coach at Monteverde 2019-20 season. NYCHoops.net spoke with Montverde associate head Coach Rae Miller, “His father was extremely happy that he was working with us and starting his coaching career. He was looking forward to us coming to New York for the national championship. Dave’s world was Corey; Corey’s world was Dave.”



