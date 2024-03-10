The Archbishop Stepinac HS Crusaders came into the CHSAA Championship game as one of the top ten teams in the country and heavy favorites against the Nazareth Kingsmen. While Stepinac has looked unstoppable over the past couple months, Nazareth has overcome every obstacle in their way and definitely deserved to be in the matchup. We loved the atmosphere at Fordham University and were excited to see this one. When Stepinac gathered the tip 6’3” PG Johnuel “Boogie” Fland (Archbishop Stepinac HS, NY ’24) scored first. The teams traded multiple misses, Naz turned it over and Fland hit another pull up. A member of the Kingsmen fell into the crowd and Fland immediately ran to pick him up showing great sportsmanship. Kingmen 6’2” SG Elijah Witter (Nazareth HS, NY ’24) got a tough hoop, 6’6” SF Halon Rawlins (Nazareth HS, NY ’25) took a charge and then hit a tough fade away to get the Kingsmen faithful off their feet. Fland hit a triple, 6’0” PG Tristan Rogers (Nazareth HS, NY ‘24) knocked down a deep three, and Stepinac scored inside. The Crusaders went 1/2 from the line then hit another three. Rawlins connected on a deep three from the top of the key. Naz hit a free throw, and 6’6” PG Hassan Koureissi (Archbishop Stepinac HS, NY ’26) converted an and1 to end the first quarter the Crusaders led 16-11. Crusader 6’5” SG Jasiah Jervis (Archbishop Stepinac HS, NY ’26) hit a three, Koureissi blocked the Kingsmen, and Fland scored over the defense. Nazareth called a timeout. Kingsmen finished inside for two, and Koureissi grabbed an offensive rebound. He put it back for two and then did the same thing on the next possession. Rawlins scored on a tough layup, and Stepinac scored. Witter hit a shot and the Crusaders knocked down a corner three.

Johnuel "Boogie" Fland (capturedbymikee)

Witter made a triple, Koureissi scored in transition, and the Kingsmen knocked down a shot. Stepinac missed and Rogers scored right before the buzzer went off, Stepinac led 32-24 at halftime. They scored first, Naz converted an and1, and Rawlins blocked Stepinac then drilled a big three. Jervis hit a pull-up, and Rogers connected on a three, the Crusaders missed and the Kingsmen scored again. Stepinac’s lead was only 36-35 with under four minutes to go when Boogie scored. They converted a tough and1 plus added another triple from Fland. Naz got an and1 from Witter, and Koureissi hit a mid-range shot. Jervis scored after a Kingsmen miss and the third quarter ended. Fland started the fourth with a triple, Nazareth missed, and Jervis hit a three. Kingsmen turned it over and Jervis scored plus got fouled. He missed, the Kingsmen scored, and Nazareth got another bucket. Koureissi answered with a hoop and Rogers knocked down a three. Fland went 1/2 from the line, Stepinac led 59-45 with 2:33 left on the clock and the Kingsmen threw it away.

Archbishop Stepinac Coach Massaroni celebrates 2nd City title in a row 2023-2024 (capturedbymikee)