PUBLIC SCHOOL ATHLETIC LEAGUE (PSAL) AND CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (CHSAA) ANNOUNCE HISTORIC NEW YORK CITY BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT

New York, NY (March 8, 2024)- The PSAL and the CHSAA agree to host a scholastic post-season basketball championships event. The two associations will partner to send their 2024 boys and girls championship teams to compete for the undisputed New York City high school basketball titles.

The event will feature the CHSAA AA, A, and B champions vs. The PSAL 4A, 3A, and 2A or 1A champions. The monumental event will take place on March 24-25th at Long Island University, Brooklyn Campus (Steinberg Wellness Center).