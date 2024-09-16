NYCHoops.net Weekly Roundup! (9/16)

in other news
PSA Cardinal Big Commits to MAAC
The PSA Cardinals program is not only one of the elite AAU programs in the country they do an outstanding job of
Destin on the Move
The Cardinal Hayes program is undergoing some big changes this offseason. They are bringing up a few talented pieces
NYCHoops.net Weekly Roundup! (9/10)
The school year is officially underway as players get into school and their new classrooms. This time always brings
Edmead Commits to CAA
A few seasons ago 6’0” PG Preston Edmead won Long Island Freshmen of the Year and was an impact player
Top 2027 Picks Long Island Lutheran
We just posted an article about the latest LuHi addition and they’ve already added another talented prospect.
