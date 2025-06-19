NEC Offer for 2026 Guard

Following a breakout junior campaign at St. Francis Prep, Manhattan native Ethan Butler (St Francis Prep, NY ‘26) has added an offer from Long Island University-Brooklyn.

A 6-foot-6 floor spreader who has realized his offensive uniqueness. He has developed his all-around game, including rife slashing, strength, and athleticism. The Class of 2026 prospect picked up an offer from the Northeast Conference program on Tuesday.

Butler spoke with the coaching staff, including legendary New York City point guard and head coach Rod Strickland, via phone. He now has recent offers from LIU and the new staff under head coach Mike Magpayo at Fordham.

The rising senior holds additional offers from the likes of Siena, Manhattan, and others. A high academic prospect, Butler has been in consistent contact with Columbia, Stony Brook, Colgate, and others. This past week, he heard from UC San Diego as well as Drake.