NEC Offer for 2026 Guard

Following a breakout junior campaign at St. Francis Prep, Manhattan native Ethan Butler (St Francis Prep, NY ‘26) has added an offer from Long Island University-Brooklyn.
A 6-foot-6 floor spreader who has realized his offensive uniqueness. He has developed his all-around game, including rife slashing, strength, and athleticism. The Class of 2026 prospect picked up an offer from the Northeast Conference program on Tuesday.
Butler spoke with the coaching staff, including legendary New York City point guard and head coach Rod Strickland, via phone. He now has recent offers from LIU and the new staff under head coach Mike Magpayo at Fordham.
The rising senior holds additional offers from the likes of Siena, Manhattan, and others. A high academic prospect, Butler has been in consistent contact with Columbia, Stony Brook, Colgate, and others. This past week, he heard from UC San Diego as well as Drake.
During the 2024-25 campaign at SFP under head coach Jimmy Lynch, Butler took an immense leap. He went from a role player as a sophomore to an All-State selection as a junior. Butler poses a mismatch threat for defenders with his versatility. He developed his explosiveness, finishing hard on surges to the rim and showing a knack for pulsating left-handed dunks in traffic.
Creating a triumvirate alongside bullish, high-scoring and versatile 2026 6-foot-7 forward Oesomana Sacko (St Francis Prep, NY ‘26) and rugged, high octane point guard Vere Anthony (now at Division-I University of New Haven). Butler helped SFP attain a 14-2 record in CHSAA "AA" play this past season. He authored several stellar performances this past year and catalyzed a late-season statement upset over eventual city champion Stepinac.
Butler bucketed a vital 3-pointer and turned in a thorough, offhand finish into the teeth of the defense during that dizzying down-to-the-wire win. After piling up several double-doubles during the scholastic season, Butler's game has continued to grow with BABC on the AAU circuit. He's been a reliable defender with the ability to switch on multiple positions and get vital stops. He’s a constant presence on the glass, triggering the up-tempo attack with his defensive rebounding and snatching boards out of his area.
Butler will be one of a handful of blossoming prospects on display in the upcoming June CHSAA Team Camp at Iona Prep in New Rochelle. The event will take place from June 27th to June 29th and is expected to draw a handful of Division-I coaches.
The conference has several emerging stock risers, including Christ The King's 6-foot-10 Class of 2028 forward Stra Zelic (Christ the King, NY ‘28) and Cardinal Hayes' high scoring 2026 guard tandem of David Gaymon (Cardinal Hayes, NY ‘26) and Malik Fields (Cardinal Hayes, NY ‘26).