BROOKLYN, NY – In every sport, on every level, there’s always a rivalry. South Shore HS versus Thomas Jefferson is one such event. Usually, these battles are neck and neck until the very end. Sometimes one team blows out the other. Saturday’s game was the latter as the Orange Wave basically beat the Vikings from start to finish. The final score was 105 – 90 but that was more smoke and mirrors than the reality of how lopsided the game actually was. In the warmup quarter, Jefferson basically doubled the Vikings output led by the scoring prowess of Connor Sprattley ‘25 from the perimeter and Anthony Isaac ‘23 in the paint on offense and defense. South Shore put up some resistance with offense provided by Kyrone Alexander ‘23 but the Orange Wave grew 10 points at the start of the second quarter.

Speedster Tywan Evans was a blur as he moved the ball quick, fast and in a hurry

High pressure defenses and intense transition play by Jefferson was proving to be the death of the Vikings by a thousand cuts as turnovers mounted. An up-tempo offense under the able control of point guard Tywan Evans ‘23 kept South Shore on its heels throughout the game and at the half, they trailed 50 – 32. Like an Orange Wave during a tsunami, Jefferson was coming down on Vikings with a torrential rain of buckets. Whenever the Vikings tried to make a move, the Orange Wave pushed back even harder sparked by dazzling passes and clutch scoring from Tristian Davis ‘25. Tempers flared in the third quarter as Jefferson lead blew up to 19 points and double techs were issued with 4:04 left in the quarter and there was also a coach ejection. The Vikings deficit continued to mount. To start the final quarter, South Shore was in a 35 point sinkhole. Jarett Dingle ‘23 and Alexander engineered a Vikings mini-run midway through the 4th quarter but that was mostly window dressing during garbage time, resulting in a final score that looked cosmetically closer then it was .



Jefferson's 405 of Connor Sprattley, Anthony Isaac & Tristian Davis stopped South Shore like the Interstate 405 stops traffic in California