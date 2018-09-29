Having continuously flown under the radar of college coaches, 6’1” forward Emma Kiley (Archbishop Molloy ‘19) is still patiently awaiting her opportunity to prove she can play at nearly any college level.

It’s not always easy being the perennial team player but that’s the definition of who Kiley is. Be it at Molloy or on the AAU circuit with New Heights, Kiley doesn’t pile up offensive numbers, instead doing whatever it takes to win.

That may mean she doesn’t do any one specific thing that makes a coach watching go wow, but it does in the eyes of New Heights 17u head coach Dwight Shaw, make Kiley a reliable and versatile weapon.

“Emma really does it all because she rebounds, she can score, she is a strong defender, she's aggressive, and passes the ball well too,” Shaw explained.

Due to the fact that New Heights has a plethora of Division 1 players on their team this past summer it did limit chances for Kiley to really stand out as an offensive weapon, but Shaw says those traits are there and should become more evident during her senior season with the Stanners.

If Kiley does get more consistent shooting the ball in the midrange Shaw says teams really will need to watch out as just about every aspect of her game is there, and that while her recruitment has yet to take off the way that he wants, soon he says things will change for the better.

“Hopefully someone takes that gamble, but Emma isn't really a gamble,” Shaw stated. “She would be a really valuable asset to any team or any program that's low Division 1, Division 2, or Division 3 because that's the type of kid she is, she will do it all.”