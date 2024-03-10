Elmont Wins at the Buzzer, & Bayshore Remains Perfect
The Class AA Long Island Championship featured Half Hollow Hills East HS Thunderbirds, the scrappiest team in Suffolk against a tough Elmont HS Spartans squad. These two programs have had a ton of success in the playoffs with young head coaches at the helm. This game was one we were definitely looking forward to so let’s not waste any of your time.
The Spartans got on the board first when 6’4” F Nasir Edwards (Elmont HS, NY ’25) scored the first four points. Hills East split a pair at the line, the Spartans hit two free throws but 6’6” F Jordan Cador (Half Hollow Hills East HS, NY ’25) scored his first points. Edwards finished a layup, and the Thunderbirds missed. Elmont scored, Hills East had a put back plus got a free throw. Spartan’s 6’5” F Osagie Ekhator (Elmont HS, NY ’24) got a bucket, and 6’0” PG Brandon Varlack (Half Hollow Hills East HS, NY ’25) buried a three. Elmont scored, Hills East added two free throws but the Spartans scored last to end the first quarter.
Elmont led 16-11 after the first, Hills East scored, and the Spartans turned it over. Varlack finished a layup and Edwards went 1/2 from the line. Varlack tied it up after sinking two free throws, Elmont hit a floater, and Varlack scored after a steal forcing a Spartans timeout. Hills East gave up a bucket, Cador drilled a triple, and Elmont missed. Varlack finished a layup, and the Spartans scored but the Thunderbirds got a big 5-0 run before the half.
Hills East led 28-23 at halftime, and Edwards scored on the opening play. The Thunderbirds hit a three, Edwards got free for another two but Cador connected on a big three for Hills. They each traded baskets, and Ekhator hit a three. The Thunderbirds missed, and Edwards had an inside score. Hills East threw it away and Ekhator got free for another two. Elmont scored again, and Hills East called a timeout. The Thunderbirds scored but Ekhator got the last of the third quarter.
The Spartans now led 40-38, Hills East hit a free throw, and Elmont scored on back-to-back possessions causing a timeout. They ran a beautiful alley-oop from Varlack, and Ekhator scored. Cador answered with a jumper, and Edwards split at the line but Cador scored again. He made two free throws after getting hacked, and Spartans made both of theirs. Varlack got free for a layup as time was really winding down. Elmont went 1/2 from the line. Hills East got fouled made both to tie the game with just under 10 seconds to go.
Hills East and Elmont fans were on their feet during the last possession. While the Spartans were trying to get to their stars the ball ended up being in a role players hands in the last seconds. While he looked, around he didn’t have any options but to put it up at the basket. He did and made it right as the horn sounded. Elmont rushed the court after the refs declared it good, they won 53-51 as the Thunderbirds were absolutely devastated.
Edwards led Elmont with 14 big points while Ekhator added 11-points. Cador had a very nice game with 14-points while Varlack impressed as well with 13-points.
This Hills East squad was fantastic this year and despite coming up short they should be proud of their effort plus they will be back stronger next season. Today however, was about Elmont who silenced a lot of haters with this victory as they look to capture another state title.
The Class AAA Long Island Championship at Farmingdale State College featured two of the premier teams in Suffolk and Nassau county. Bayshore HS Marauders has run Section XI all year, is undefeated, and has one of the best starting lineups in the country. Baldwin HS Bruins has flown a bit under the radar this season but handled business in the Section VIII playoffs and has a ton of star power.
Baldwin got the first points of the game from 6’0” SG Chase Timberlake (Baldwin HS, NY ’25), and 6’2” SG Tashawn "Tay" Bumpers (Bayshore HS, NY ’24) knocked down a three. The Bruins missed, and Bayshore converted an and1 but 5’10” PG Peyton "Havoc" Howell (Baldwin HS, NY ’27) hit a big triple. Bumpers canned another three, and Baldwin missed. Bayshore’s 6’6” SF Christian Smiley (Bayshore HS NY ’24) finished an offensive put back for two. Timberlake scored, and the Marauders hit a free throw then got another hoop from Bumpers. The Bruins turned it over and Smiley converted a big and1. Baldwin then missed, Bayshore scored, and Smiley found a big for an easy basket but Baldwin got a triple to fall to end the first quarter.
Bayshore led 21 -10 after the first quarter. Baldwin scored, got a stop, and hit a three then forced a turnover and then Howell hit three free throws. Marauders 6’2” SG Khamari Broomfield (Bayshore HS, NY ’24) scored on back-to-back possessions. Timberlake went 1/2 from the line and Bayshore called a timeout. The Bruins scored, and the Marauders missed. Timberlake hit a jumper, Bumpers connected on a floater and Smiley took a big charge. Smiley hit a deep three, the Bruins scored, and Bayshore turned it over, then Baldwin hit a three. Howell stole the ball, finished a layup, got fouled and made the free throw to give them the lead.
Bayshore got an offensive putback in the finals seconds to take a 32-31 lead going into halftime. Smiley hit two free throws, and blocked Baldwin. He then converted an and1 plus scored after Bayshore got another stop. Baldwin missed again, and Bumpers scored. Smiley went 1/2 from the line and finally Howell scored to stop the bleeding. Broomfield raced past the defense for two, the Bruins answered with a hoop then called a timeout as they trailed 45-33 in the third quarter.
Bumpers hit a free throw, Timberlake missed his, and Bayshore went 1/2 from the line. Then the Bruins went 1/2. Bayshore’s big man scored, Baldwin turned it over and Bumpers hit another deep three to end the third quarter. The Bruins trailed 52-34 got a hoop from Timberlake, and Broomfield scored. Baldwin missed Bayshore scored but the Bruins answered with a quick basket. The Marauders missed, and Timberlake hit two free throws. Broomfield buried a three as the lead was now up by 20-points with 3 minutes remaining.
The Marauders scored, and Timberlake split at the line. Baldwin scored on back-to-back possessions to cut it to 16-points but it was too late. Broomfield scored and then hit a three to seal the deal for Bayshore. The Marauders had won their first LIC since 1981 and remain perfect throughout the season. They had a ton of balance from their starters as Smiley and Broomfield both were terrific with 16-points apiece. Bumpers chipped in 14-points.
Timberlake led the Bruins in scoring and definitely made a bunch of tough plays. While Howell had big contributions as well. Baldwin may be disappointed but they were awesome this season and return with their stud backcourt for next season. We have to congratulate the entire coaching staff, players and fans of Bayshore. They put a show on for Long Island all year. We will see if they can continue their magical run in Glenn Falls New York.