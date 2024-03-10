The Class AA Long Island Championship featured Half Hollow Hills East HS Thunderbirds, the scrappiest team in Suffolk against a tough Elmont HS Spartans squad. These two programs have had a ton of success in the playoffs with young head coaches at the helm. This game was one we were definitely looking forward to so let’s not waste any of your time. The Spartans got on the board first when 6’4” F Nasir Edwards (Elmont HS, NY ’25) scored the first four points. Hills East split a pair at the line, the Spartans hit two free throws but 6’6” F Jordan Cador (Half Hollow Hills East HS, NY ’25) scored his first points. Edwards finished a layup, and the Thunderbirds missed. Elmont scored, Hills East had a put back plus got a free throw. Spartan’s 6’5” F Osagie Ekhator (Elmont HS, NY ’24) got a bucket, and 6’0” PG Brandon Varlack (Half Hollow Hills East HS, NY ’25) buried a three. Elmont scored, Hills East added two free throws but the Spartans scored last to end the first quarter. Elmont led 16-11 after the first, Hills East scored, and the Spartans turned it over. Varlack finished a layup and Edwards went 1/2 from the line. Varlack tied it up after sinking two free throws, Elmont hit a floater, and Varlack scored after a steal forcing a Spartans timeout. Hills East gave up a bucket, Cador drilled a triple, and Elmont missed. Varlack finished a layup, and the Spartans scored but the Thunderbirds got a big 5-0 run before the half.

Hills East led 28-23 at halftime, and Edwards scored on the opening play. The Thunderbirds hit a three, Edwards got free for another two but Cador connected on a big three for Hills. They each traded baskets, and Ekhator hit a three. The Thunderbirds missed, and Edwards had an inside score. Hills East threw it away and Ekhator got free for another two. Elmont scored again, and Hills East called a timeout. The Thunderbirds scored but Ekhator got the last of the third quarter. The Spartans now led 40-38, Hills East hit a free throw, and Elmont scored on back-to-back possessions causing a timeout. They ran a beautiful alley-oop from Varlack, and Ekhator scored. Cador answered with a jumper, and Edwards split at the line but Cador scored again. He made two free throws after getting hacked, and Spartans made both of theirs. Varlack got free for a layup as time was really winding down. Elmont went 1/2 from the line. Hills East got fouled made both to tie the game with just under 10 seconds to go. Hills East and Elmont fans were on their feet during the last possession. While the Spartans were trying to get to their stars the ball ended up being in a role players hands in the last seconds. While he looked, around he didn’t have any options but to put it up at the basket. He did and made it right as the horn sounded. Elmont rushed the court after the refs declared it good, they won 53-51 as the Thunderbirds were absolutely devastated. Edwards led Elmont with 14 big points while Ekhator added 11-points. Cador had a very nice game with 14-points while Varlack impressed as well with 13-points. This Hills East squad was fantastic this year and despite coming up short they should be proud of their effort plus they will be back stronger next season. Today however, was about Elmont who silenced a lot of haters with this victory as they look to capture another state title.

