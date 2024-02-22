FLUSHING, NY - The Borough Championships took place at Queens College this past Saturday. The four games featured a ton of great matchups. This isn’t the playoffs this was an opportunity to win your borough. This meant a lot to these programs, players and fans. We love the passion and the environment on Saturday. It's always great to see some of the City’s best.

Game 1: Brooklyn

We wrote a full recap and story about this one, that is an absolute must read. This game will be talked about for years and years to come. As the drama built up, before the game was getting intense. While these teams were both unbelievable all year a lot of controversy came when the seeds dropped. Even more came about when Thomas Jefferson beat Southshore to get to the finals but was ruled ineligible late Friday night. The drama late in the game was absolutely wild and will be argued across the city possibly forever. 6’3” PG Jakai Sanders (Eagle Academy Brooklyn, NY ‘24) was the hero as he cashed a banked shot from almost out of bounds to win it late for the Eagles.

Game 2 Manhattan

This matchup featured the No.1 seed Murry Bergtraum HS and the No. 2 seed Thurgood Marshall HS. These two squads went back and forth all half trying to press as well as speed up the game. Murry B finished strong taking a solid 22-16 lead into halftime but TMA wasn’t going away. Thurgood Marshall was able to grab a five point lead halfway through the fourth quarter and after some key defensive stops as well as some late free throws they were able pull off the upset. They had contributions from everyone in their rotation but 6’8” F Abdou Tahirou (Thurgood Marshall HS, NY ‘25) definitely had his fingerprints all over this win.