2019-20 New York State Team Rankings
NY Hoops (powered by Rivals.com) ranks the top 10 basketball teams in New York City, Long Island and Westchester/Upstate (also known as North of NYC) based on wins & loses (league & non-league), taking into account how many games were played and competitive level of teams played. Relative weight, in order, is given to wins or losses against nationally ranked out of state teams, other teams in The NYC Top Ten (NYC, Long Island or Westchester/Upstate) and against the 6 "bubbling under" teams. Less weight is given to teams that are not ranked. Upcoming Games & Results. Rankings are updated every Monday after the regular season begins .
|Ranking
|High School
|Location
|League
|Win/Loss Record
|Previous Ranking
|
1.
|
South Shore
|
Brooklyn
|
PSAL Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
2
|
2.
|
St. Raymond
|
Bronx
|
NY CHSAA Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
7
|
3.
|
Thomas Jefferson
|
Brooklyn
|
PSAL Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
3
|
4.
|
Brooklyn Collegiate
|
Brooklyn
|
PSAL Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
6
|
5.
|
Xaverian
|
Brooklyn
|
B/Q CHSAA Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
8
|
6.
|
John Bowne
|
Queens
|
PSAL Class AA
|
1 - 0
|
NR
|
7.
|
Cardinal Hayes
|
Bronx
|
NY CHSAA Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
4
|
8.
|
Monsignor Scanlan
|
Bronx
|
NY CHSAA Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
9.
|
Christ the King
|
Queens
|
B/Q CHSAA Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
1
|
10.
|
Eagle Academy
|
Bronx
|
PSAL Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
1.
|
L.I. Lutheran
|
Brookville
|
AISAA Private
|
0 - 0
|
1
|
2.
|
Brentwood
|
Brentwood
|
Suffolk Public Class AA1
|
0 - 0
|
3
|
3.
|
St. Anthony
|
South Huntington
|
NSCHSAA Class A
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
4.
|
Baldwin
|
Baldwin
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
5.
|
Holy Trinity
|
Hicksville
|
NSCHSAA Class A
|
0 - 0
|
4
|
6.
|
Amityville
|
Amityville
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
7.
|
Elmont
|
Elmont
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
8.
|
Chaminade
|
Mineola
|
NSCHSAA Class A
|
0 - 0
|
7
|
9.
|
The Knox School
|
St. James
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
10.
|
Center Moriches
|
Center Moriches
|
Suffolk Public Class B
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
1.
|
Archbishop Stepinac
|
White Plains
|
NY CHSAA Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
6
|
2.
|
The Park School
|
Buffalo
|
Monsignor Martin Assn. Class A
|
0 - 0
|
3
|
3.
|
Albany Academy
|
Albany
|
AISAA Class A
|
0 - 0
|
1
|
4.
|
Lewiston Porter
|
Lewiston
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
5.
|
Iona Prep
|
New Rochelle
|
NY CHSAA Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
6.
|
West Genesee
|
West Genesee
|
Section 9
|
0 - 0
|
2
|
7.
|
Saratoga Springs
|
Saratoga Springs
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
8.
|
Corcoran
|
Syracuse
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
9.
|
Mt. Vernon
|
Mount Vernon
|
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
10.
|
Jamesville DeWitt
|
DeWitt
|
0 - 0
|
NR