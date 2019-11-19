News More News
basketball

2019-20 New York State Team Rankings

Maurice Wingate
@nychoops
Publisher

NY Hoops (powered by Rivals.com) ranks the top 10 basketball teams in New York City, Long Island and Westchester/Upstate (also known as North of NYC) based on wins & loses (league & non-league), taking into account how many games were played and competitive level of teams played. Relative weight, in order, is given to wins or losses against nationally ranked out of state teams, other teams in The NYC Top Ten (NYC, Long Island or Westchester/Upstate) and against the 6 "bubbling under" teams. Less weight is given to teams that are not ranked. Upcoming Games & Results. Rankings are updated every Monday after the regular season begins .

NYCHoops.net Top Ten NYC Teams (Preseason)
Ranking High School Location League Win/Loss Record Previous Ranking

1.

South Shore

Brooklyn

PSAL Class AA

0 - 0

2

2.

St. Raymond

Bronx

NY CHSAA Class AA

0 - 0

7

3.

Thomas Jefferson

Brooklyn

PSAL Class AA

0 - 0

3

4.

Brooklyn Collegiate

Brooklyn

PSAL Class AA

0 - 0

6

5.

Xaverian

Brooklyn

B/Q CHSAA Class AA

0 - 0

8

6.

John Bowne

Queens

PSAL Class AA

1 - 0

NR

7.

Cardinal Hayes

Bronx

NY CHSAA Class AA

0 - 0

4

8.

Monsignor Scanlan

Bronx

NY CHSAA Class AA

0 - 0

NR

9.

Christ the King

Queens

B/Q CHSAA Class AA

0 - 0

1

10.

Eagle Academy

Bronx

PSAL Class AA

0 - 0

NR
NYHoops.com Top Ten Long Island Teams (Preseason)
Ranking High School Location League Win/Loss Record Previous Rank

1.

L.I. Lutheran

Brookville

AISAA Private
Class AA

0 - 0

1

2.

Brentwood

Brentwood

Suffolk Public Class AA1

0 - 0

3

3.

St. Anthony

South Huntington

NSCHSAA Class A

0 - 0

NR

4.

Baldwin

Baldwin

0 - 0

NR

5.

Holy Trinity

Hicksville

NSCHSAA Class A

0 - 0

4

6.

Amityville

Amityville

0 - 0

NR

7.

Elmont

Elmont

0 - 0

NR

8.

Chaminade

Mineola

NSCHSAA Class A

0 - 0

7

9.

The Knox School

St. James

0 - 0

NR

10.

Center Moriches

Center Moriches

Suffolk Public Class B

0 - 0

NR
NYHoops.com Top Ten Westchester/Upstate Teams (Preseason)
Ranking High School Location League Win/Loss Record Previous Rank

1.

Archbishop Stepinac

White Plains

NY CHSAA Class AA

0 - 0

6

2.

The Park School

Buffalo

Monsignor Martin Assn. Class A

0 - 0

3

3.

Albany Academy

Albany

AISAA Class A

0 - 0

1

4.

Lewiston Porter

Lewiston

0 - 0

NR

5.

Iona Prep

New Rochelle

NY CHSAA Class AA

0 - 0

NR

6.

West Genesee

West Genesee

Section 9
Class AA

0 - 0

2

7.

Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs

0 - 0

NR

8.

Corcoran

Syracuse

0 - 0

NR

9.

Mt. Vernon

Mount Vernon


0 - 0

NR

10.

Jamesville DeWitt

DeWitt

0 - 0

NR


2018-19 New York State Team Rankings

