News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 21:53:07 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Xaverian turns Royals inside/out

Elijah Hardison goes up strong
Elijah Hardison goes up strong (M. Wingate)
Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops
Publisher
@nychoops

MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY – The Clippers beat Christ the King, 45 - 37, in their house on Sunday afternoon, taking advantage of the path of least resistance. Understanding that the Royals still had the ch...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}