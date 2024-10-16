Weeks Won’t Go Away

in other news
NYCHoops.net Weekly Roundup! (10/08)
We have made it to another week and barely have enough room for all the prospects in this one. The open gyms have
Omari Moore Commits to MAAC
While we love the sport of basketball beyond words our favorite part of the writing and scouting process is the
Stepinac Trio Earns ACC Offers
We have been telling everyone in the basketball community about how special Stepinac's 2026 prospects are. The program
New Yorkers Collect New Offers
This new article contains some of my favorite guards in high school basketball. These three all have tremendous
Kretkowski Adds Huge Offer
The 2027 class has a ton of talented prospects in the northeast region. We have evaluated some of the tops names and
in other news
NYCHoops.net Weekly Roundup! (10/08)
We have made it to another week and barely have enough room for all the prospects in this one. The open gyms have
Omari Moore Commits to MAAC
While we love the sport of basketball beyond words our favorite part of the writing and scouting process is the
Stepinac Trio Earns ACC Offers
We have been telling everyone in the basketball community about how special Stepinac's 2026 prospects are. The program