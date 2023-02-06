VJ Edgecombe is in the throes of a breakout season, and colleges all over the country are taking notice of his development. His offer list is steadily growing, and major programs have made preliminary contact. During the Long Island Lutheran's star’s recent 31-point performance at the Metro Classic, it once again felt obvious that the 2024 prospect’s recruitment is about to get a lot more crowded.

Following the game, Rivals sat down with Edgecombe to to find out where his process stands and what might be next for the 6-foot-5 wing.









ON POSSIBLE VISITS

“I’ve been talking to a lot of schools. It’s pretty much everyone that is recruiting me trying to get me out for a visit. I haven’t taken any – not even unofficials. I’m waiting until after the season.”

ON PLACES HE WANTS TO VISIT

“I want to visit all the schools that are recruiting me hard. You know, to give everyone a fair chance. I won’t start doing that until after season, though,”

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Mississippi State, Charleston, Penn State, Seton Hall, Ohio State and Michigan.”

ON SETON HALL

“We’re still building a relationship so that can show me that I can trust them and all that . They want to show me how they are going to develop me.”

ON MICHIGAN

“They’re also trying to build a relationship and get to know me. They just want to see if I'm perfect for them, and I want to see if they;re a perfect fit for me.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A SCHOOL

“Getting in and feeling welcome. I want a school that is going to welcome me with open arms. Also, a school that likes to play defense. Offenses, too, but defense is important.”



