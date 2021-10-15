Team Preview: Xaverian Clippers
The Xaverian Clippers had a monster run in the CHSAA shortened spring league but ultimately lost to Hayes in the championship. They had close to 80% of their offense graduate from last year but hav...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news