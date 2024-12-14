Chaminade Tops Holy Trinity in Thriller

We saw a fast first quarter as Holy Trinity held a slight 18-16 lead with a lot of back and forth. The Titans had a monster start from 6’5” SG Baron Pinsky (Holy Trinity HS, NY ‘25) who had 8 points including two big threes. Chaminade hit a three, made some free throws, had a few inside hoops from 6’1” F Peter Tagios (Chaminade HS, NY ’26) and 6’0” PG Kyle Dillon (Chaminade HS, NY ’26) .

ELMONT, NY - The Long Island CHSAA champions were aiming to start their league play right as they took on Holy Trinity at USB Arena. They were the first matchup in the LuHi Holiday Invitational and added some great drama to the night. Let’s break it down.

Holy Trinity had a big three in the second quarter from 6’2” W Tristan Thomas (Holy Trinity HS, NY ’26). Chaminade answered with a triple, got a nice run from Dillon plus 6’2” SG Ricky Gunther (Chaminade HS, NY ’25) added 6 points. The Flyers had adjusted to Pinsky, and were getting quality possessions, stringing together stops. They took a 32-27 lead over Holy Trinity and seem to have momentum.

We saw both teams really tighten up defensively and points were hard to come by. Pinsky scored, and Dillon answered for Chaminade. Thomas got a bucket, but the Flyers scored as well. The fouls started to add up as the intensity picked up from both clubs. They each missed a few, Holy Trinity split a pair, Chami went 0-4 but then got one to fall. Chaminade took a slight 37-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter, and it seemed like it was truly anyone’s game.

Thomas started the fourth with an and 1 but missed the free throw. Flyers missed, Titans did too but off a steal finished a layup. Tagios scored, Thomas went 1-2 from the line, Flyers missed, and Thomas cleaned up a miss for another two. Titans took back the lead with under six minutes to go. Then got a bucket from Thomas, Dillon scored inside but they let Holy Trinity get free for a layup plus a foul. Trinity missed, Gunther hit a shot, Thomas cleaned a brick for a score. Tagios finished a layup, and Dillon drained a triple off a Holy Trinity turnover. Flyers led 48-47 with under a minute to go.

Holy Trinity coughed it up, Chaminade set an illegal screen, Thomas got fouled and went 1-2 from the line. Flyers called timeout, Trinity used their foul and Chaminade came up short forcing overtime. Gunther went split a pair at the line, and Holy Trinity turned it over. Tagios converted a massive and1, but the Titans answered. They missed the freebie, Dillon hit a free throw, and Pinsky knocked down a three. Tagios went 1-2 from the line but the Titans turned it over. Dillon made two after getting fouled to go up three. Holy Trinity turned it over, and Tagios went 1-2. Holy Trinity missed and that was all she wrote.

The Flyers captured a 57-53 win in overtime and start league play off right. Chaminade is back in the win column and Trinity showed once again they are a young and hungry bunch. Dillon was terrific with 17 points, Gunther added 12 points and Tagios stepped up with a big double-double. Holy Trinity got earnest efforts from Thomas who had 18 points while Pinsky added 13 points. This could be a future preview of the CHSAA title game only time will tell.