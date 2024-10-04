Stepinac Trio Earns ACC Offers

in other news
Jeffrey's Down to Final 3
We have been scouting 6’3” PG Christian Jeffrey for a while now and he’s almost made his
Lawrence Woodmere Doubles Up
The Lawrence Woodmere program is gaining momentum quickly as the season approaches. They
PSAL Players Sharpen Skills @iS8/Nike
SOUTH JAMAICA, NY - On Saturday, NYCHoops.net was at the iS8/Nike Tip-Off Classic and got a preview of two of the more
Stepinac Guard with Offer from ACC
The D1 programs are piling into Archbishop Stepinac as the Crusaders hold open gym. Our sources have told us that
Big Day for Local Juniors
The open gyms have generated a lot of buzz in New York and the D1 programs have shown interest in several local
in other news
Jeffrey's Down to Final 3
We have been scouting 6’3” PG Christian Jeffrey for a while now and he’s almost made his
Lawrence Woodmere Doubles Up
The Lawrence Woodmere program is gaining momentum quickly as the season approaches. They
PSAL Players Sharpen Skills @iS8/Nike
SOUTH JAMAICA, NY - On Saturday, NYCHoops.net was at the iS8/Nike Tip-Off Classic and got a preview of two of the more