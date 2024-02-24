FRESH MEADOWS, NY - The Terriers knocked off Christ the King HS a few days ago in a bit of an ups set to get to Finals. While Nazareth HS showed everyone why they were No.1 seed against Xaverian HS. St. Francis Prep was the host site of the tournament. So we felt the Terriers definitely were going to give Nazareth all they could. We have to give the CHSAA credit because they did a great job with the event, and both teams competed from start to finish. St. Francis Prep knocked down a three to start, Naz missed, 6’7” F Oesoemana Sacko (St. Francis Prep HS, NY ’26) scored. Naz couldn’t convert and Saco drilled a three. 6’6” G Halon Rawlins (Nazareth HS, NY ’25) scored. Sacko hit a three, Nazareth hit a three and then 6’8” F Kaiden Francis (Nazareth HS, NY ’26) got back-to-back hoops. Prep got a bucket, Francis hit a three, and the Terriers missed. Sacko got a big block then scored on the next play. Rawlins got a basket, Prep missed, and Nazareth went 1/2 at the line then the buzzer went off.

The score was tied after the first quarter. Rawlins got inside bucket, and Sacko scored over the defense, then 6’0” PG Vere Anthony (St. Francis Prep HS, NY ’25) got a basket. Rawlins hit a triple, Prep missed, Nazareth scored, and Sacko knocked down a three. The Kingmen added two more and the teams traded hoops. Sacko knocked down another deep three, and Naz missed. Anthony scored and Rawlins went 1/2 from the line The Terriers got a basket, a steal, and Anthony scored. Naz missed and Sacko got inside for two again. Nazareth hit a layup, Sacko scored, and Prep got a steal. Anthony finished an inside move and Rawlins hit a three before the end of the second. St. Francis Prep was up 39-32 as Mr. Playoffs was keeping the Terriers ahead, 5’10” CG Troy Fason (St. Francis Prep HS, NY ’26) scored. Francis finished a layup, Fason hit two free throws. Then Rawlins hit a tough shot but Sacko hit another three. Sacko hit another shot for Prep, and Naz hit a three. Fason knocked down a three from the corner and Rawlins got fouled. He went 1/2, Anthony made a pair, and Naz scored he got a free throw after a stop but the Terriers got foul. They made them both, Rawlins hit a three, Anthony scored to push the lead to 11. When the fourth quarter started Head Coach Jimmy Lynch’s defensive gameplan was working and Nazareth needed a spark.