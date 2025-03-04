Smithtown West Advances to Suffolk Class AA Title Game

MIDDLE ISLAND, NY - Smithtown West is heading to the Suffolk Class AA championship game after a strong second-half performance led by 6’6” F John Giotis (Smithtown West HS, NY ‘25), 6’0” PG Michael Cascione (Smithtown West, NY ‘26), and 5’10” CG Tim Bannell (Smithtown West, NY ‘26) propelled them to a 65-53 victory over Deer Park.
The game was a back-and-forth battle early on, with both teams trading baskets in a tightly contested first quarter. 6’1” G Casey Burton (Smithtown West, NY ‘26) opened the scoring for Smithtown with a three-pointer, but Deer Park responded behind the smooth mid-range shooting of 6’0” G Damien Scott (Deer Park HS, NY ‘26) and the inside presence of 6’4” F Dimaunt’e Gardner(Deer Park HS, NY ‘25). 5’7” G Nusanti Delbridge (Deer Park HS, NY ‘27) capped the first quarter with a three-pointer off a Gardner steal, tying the game at 13-13.
Delbridge continued his hot shooting in the second quarter, hitting two more threes to help Deer Park take a slim lead. However, Smithtown’s Tim Bannell started heating up from mid-range, scoring eight in the quarter to keep pace. Giotis and Cascione added key baskets, and Smithtown took advantage of crisp ball movement to close the gap. At halftime, Deer Park held a narrow 29-27 advantage.
The momentum shifted in the third quarter as Cascione took control for Smithtown. The junior guard showcased his playmaking ability, assisting on multiple baskets before knocking down a three of his own to give Smithtown its largest lead of the game at 39-33. Bannell and Giotis continued to score efficiently, while Burton added another three-pointer. Smithtown outscored Deer Park 23-14 in the quarter, taking a 50-43 lead into the final period.
Cascione opened the fourth with a strong finish through contact, extending the lead to double digits. While Scott and Gardner tried to keep Deer Park in the game. Smithtown remained steady down the stretch. Bannell knocked down key free throws, and Giotis sealed the game with a late basket, capping off his game-high 18-point performance.
Smithtown West advances to its second straight Suffolk Class AA title game where they’ll face Amityville on Friday at Farmingdale State College. Giotis led the way with 18 points, while both Cascione and Bannell added 17 points apiece. Deer Park was paced by Delbridge, who scored a game-high 21 points, while Gardner added 15 points.