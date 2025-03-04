Smithtown West Advances to Suffolk Class AA Title Game

MIDDLE ISLAND, NY - Smithtown West is heading to the Suffolk Class AA championship game after a strong second-half performance led by 6’6” F John Giotis (Smithtown West HS, NY ‘25), 6’0” PG Michael Cascione (Smithtown West, NY ‘26), and 5’10” CG Tim Bannell (Smithtown West, NY ‘26) propelled them to a 65-53 victory over Deer Park.

The game was a back-and-forth battle early on, with both teams trading baskets in a tightly contested first quarter. 6’1” G Casey Burton (Smithtown West, NY ‘26) opened the scoring for Smithtown with a three-pointer, but Deer Park responded behind the smooth mid-range shooting of 6’0” G Damien Scott (Deer Park HS, NY ‘26) and the inside presence of 6’4” F Dimaunt’e Gardner(Deer Park HS, NY ‘25). 5’7” G Nusanti Delbridge (Deer Park HS, NY ‘27) capped the first quarter with a three-pointer off a Gardner steal, tying the game at 13-13.

Delbridge continued his hot shooting in the second quarter, hitting two more threes to help Deer Park take a slim lead. However, Smithtown’s Tim Bannell started heating up from mid-range, scoring eight in the quarter to keep pace. Giotis and Cascione added key baskets, and Smithtown took advantage of crisp ball movement to close the gap. At halftime, Deer Park held a narrow 29-27 advantage.