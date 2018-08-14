BRONX, NY – The famous Gauchos Gym was abuzz as the rain location for the SMARTBall Classic which is usually held at Abraham Lincoln Park in Harlem. Four teams faced off on Monday in the competitive single-game elimination tourney, giving us a glimpse into what fireworks might be expected in the upcoming New York high school season.

It was the consummate battle of tough guy teams as Hayes, of the CHSAA took on Curtis in the opening game. The Cardinals struck first as Jalen Smith ‘19 and Joe Toussaint ‘19 spearheaded an 8 – 0 run that left their Staten Island opponent reeling.

Curtis was quick to recuperate from the proverbial punch to the gut as Adeleye Oyekanmi ‘19 gave the team an offensive second wind while Darnell Askew ‘19 provided rebounding prowess along with back-to-back momentum building thunder-dunks. Cardinal Hayes fell lose its lead at the end of the opening quarter due to techs related to bookkeeping and extended its lead to 29 – 21 at the half as Oyekanmi scorched Hayes zone from the perimeter.

In the second half, Hayes scrapped the zone and went to man-to-man which quickly paid dividends. With Smith running the point and keeping the pace furious, Jaylen Murray ‘20 found daylight from the arc and Smith proceeded to knot the score at 32, 37 and 39 apiece with 2:10 remaining in the third quarter.

Cardinal Hayes held a 4-point advantage going into the final stanza, but the package of Smith, Toussaint and Murray proved to be lethal as they extended their lead to 12 points with 1:27 left to play. Curtis made a mad dash that sliced the lead in half with 26.8 tick left on the clock, but Julien Soumaofo drain clutch free-throws that sealed the deal for the Bronx Catholic school.

Toussaint led Hayes with 19 points & 4 assists with Smith and Murray contributing 11 points and 8 points respectively. Oyekanmi was high man for Curtis with a game high 20 points.