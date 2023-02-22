Brentwood 63 Bellport 59 OT

Bellport comes into the game 1 red hot and slight favorites over the #7 seed Brentwood. The Indians upset #2 Bayshore to get here but have had a little bit of an up and down year. However all records are out the window as the Indians and Clippers look to make it to the AA championship game.

The Clippers were sticking to their game plan of giving the ball to 6’1” CG Samir Bell (Bellport ‘23) early and often. He was able to take guys off the dribble, hit mid-range shots and get to the line. Brentwood dug in defensively but couldn’t get much going on the other end as they trailed 13-8 after the first.

In the second the Indians got a boost from 6’4” SG Marquese Dennis (Brentwood ‘24) and 6’3” SF Freddie Diogene (Brentwood ’23). They started to clean up the glass, force Bell to take tough shots and were scoring themselves. Dennis had an acrobatic finish, Bell answered with a score but the Indians came down for an easy two. The teams battled back and forth but the Clippers got outworked in the second.

The Indians lead 21-20 going into the break and definitely seem to capture some momentum. Bell wasn’t giving in and was able to get loose from the defenders to score. Diogene had a nice putback, Bellport got a bucket and then Dennis knocked down a shot. Brentwood was fully focused on slowing down Bell and started to find a little more rhythm offensively.

Now 35-30 at the buzzer after a tough Dennis finish the Clippers needed a big fourth quarter if they wanted to advance. That’s exactly what they did capping off a 10-0 run with some nice Bell highlights. Brentwood needed to respond and they did absolutely crushing the offensive glass. They used their athleticism, length, wingspan and size advantage to grab everything.

During the next couple of possessions the Indians were able to tie it up at 48 with about 1:46 remaining. The Indians scored, got a stop, scored again but gave up a free throw to Bellport. Bellport down 53-49 got a basket to cut it to two as Brentwood looked to inbound the ball with 14 seconds left. Clippers tipped the pass and stole the ball but they panicked. They swung the ball around the horn, looked for Bell who was mobbed, almost turned it over when a Clipper got the ball and made it with no time left.

In overtime Bellport came out swinging with Bell but the Indians were just too strong. They grinded out offensive possessions with Diogene and Dennis finishing everything. Bell fought to try and make up the five point gap but couldn’t close it. Brentwood went to the line after Bellport’s last effort down 3 and was able to convert 1 free throw to seal it. This game was an absolute classic and Bellport should be applauded for their effort. Diogene had 17 points and 11 rebounds while Dennis added 15 and 14. Bell was the star of the game despite the loss, finishing with 33 points and 9 rebounds.