SOUTH JAMAICA, NY – The iS8/Nike Tip-Off Classic started out with 30 teams and ended with four finalists on Saturday in the semifinals. Here’s how it went down:

Kips Bay Stops EMCOR, 93 – 90, to advance

Paced by a 19-point performance by Brandon Stores, Kips Bay moved on to the championship round. Don Colon was the high scorer for EMCOR with a game high of 26 points.

Rundown’s CST Elite, 74 – 69 in 2nd semi

Carson Howard put up impressive numbers for CST Elite but the combo of Tai Turnage and Armoni Zeigler and double digit scoring by most of the starters kept Rundown ahead for most of the game. Turnage and Zeigler netted 15 points apiece.